Near the one-year anniversary of its campus closing to in-person learning, Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel announced Thursday that the school plans to have a full return for students and staff to campus this fall for the 2021-22 school year.
Mitzel said given the current trends and vaccination rates, “I am optimistic that we will be able to return to a fully operating residential experience for our students and larger KWC community.”
Although the school may not be able to carry on the same it was pre-COVID-19, the vaccination rates “will allow the campus to begin many of its normal operations with requisite safety protocols in place,” he said.
KWC, like many other education institutions, has been offering alternative operations for students, faculty and staff this academic year. All classrooms and meeting spaces were set to allow for physical distancing, and school officials also opted to remove traditional holiday breaks to limit travel and potential exposure.
Mitzel said school officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and follow the Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.
He said everyone on campus should continue following health protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and keeping a physical distance. He also urged students, staff, faculty, and the community at large to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
The vaccines have been shown to be “highly effective against the virus,” Mitzel said, and even though there are rumors concerning them “every study has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective against the virus.”
Having a vaccinated community is “the way for us to beat the virus and return to a semblance of normal,” he said.
Mitzel urged others to find out more information about the vaccine at https://vaccinefinder.org/
“We have entered an exciting time in our fight against the virus and the tools are now available to allow for us to once again become that residential family for which we all aspire to return,” he said.
