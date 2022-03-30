When Veronica Kaemerer enrolled at Kentucky Wesleyan College four years ago, she intended to earn a bachelor’s degree in history and criminal justice and eventually move on to law school.
The 21-year-old’s life went in a different direction about a year ago when she stepped into the WKWC 90.3 FM radio studio to record a promo for an event at KWC. By the time she left, she had a job there.
Since then, college radio has deeply impacted Kaemerer and changed her perspective on life.
She now has aspirations to pursue a career in radio, and she received an award of excellence at the Broadcast Education Association’s Festival of Media Arts.
“I wanted to join the station because it seemed like something fun to do to occupy my time, and I wanted to get involved in something on campus outside of classes,” said the Muhlenberg County native, whose air shift is from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. “Now it’s kind of my life.”
Kaemerer’s award of excellence came in the On-Air Personality category. She is one of two Kentucky college students to earn an award in this year’s Festival of Media Arts competition.
There were more than 300 schools and more than 1,450 entries in the international digital media and broadcast competition, according to the BEA.
Celebrations for winners will be held at the end of April.
Kaemerer said she was shocked and honored to have won an award in the prestigious competition. She hopes to eventually incorporate her degrees in history and criminal justice into radio, and she plans to pursue a job in political talk radio or with a podcast.
She will be doing a summer apprenticeship at the station to learn a little more about the technical and programming aspects of radio, which she hopes will help her be more marketable for a job.
Derik Hancock, WKWC manager and a KWC communications instructor, said to be recognized by the BEA is an “amazing accomplishment.” Entrants into the BEA Festival of Media Arts competition include faculty members and students.
“I’m proud of (Veronica) and all the students who submitted in this year’s competition,” Hancock said. “We believe in them and appreciate their hard work.”
Andrew Bolin, program coordinator and assistant professor of communication arts at KWC, said he is also proud of the work students are doing at the college’s radio station. The radio station is a training ground for students to get real-world experience in digital media.
“It is exciting to showcase what our students are doing here in Owensboro and on a national stage and be recognized for their efforts,” Bolin said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
