Kentucky Wesleyan College classes will begin on campus Aug. 17 and will “flow differently,” according to President Thomas Mitzel.
The school is also making changes to its academic calendar, including classes on Labor Day, and the school’s fall break will be canceled with classes in session instead.
The cancellation of those breaks is an effort to “keep our community on campus with less potential exposure to COVID-19,” Mitzel said.
Regular classes at KWC will finish up for the semester on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with final exams taking place online after the Thanksgiving break.
Students will also be invited back “in waves,” college officials say.
Becca McQueen-Ruark, KWC vice president of student affairs, said the school ordinarily allows students to come back in waves, but this year the process will take a little longer so that not too many students are arriving at the same time.
“Each student will be given a specific date and time for them to move in, and there won’t be more than a couple of people on their floor moving in at the same time,” McQueen-Ruark said.
She said students will be contacted directly at the same time they receive their housing assignments, which typically happens in early July.
She also said college officials are only scheduling one semester at a time, so she was unsure when students would be expected back to campus for the winter/spring 2021 semester.
“It’s hard to know what’s going to happen with everything so up in the air,” she said.
Courses will also be taught in a hybrid format of in-person and online, said Mitzel in a letter to students.
He said that KWC staff professors are excited to introduce the new methods of interaction for students so they have opportunities to meet with classmates and professors safely, “yet will also have the freedom to complete some of their coursework in an online fashion.”
The campus will also have a different look to it to accommodate social distancing, and a lot of activities are being scheduled outside.
“From courses, to meals, to activities and other meetings, you may find yourself with no roof over your head and with a gentle breeze wafting against your cheek as you participate in your college activities this fall,” Mitzel said in the letter. “Bring you sunscreen and get ready for some outdoor adventures.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
