The last time Randy and Barry Lanham performed their Lanham Brothers Jamboree before an audience was just before Christmas 2019.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit three months later.
The brothers filmed their 2020 Christmas show for an internet audience last December.
Now finally, the Lanham Brothers Jamboree is returning to the stage of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre for a live show at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Tickets are $15 and $20.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, all 447 seats are available.
Randy Lanham said about one-third of the tickets have already been sold.
Getting back before an audience is special, he said.
“We love it,” Lanham said. “We’ll be able to show off our young dancers and young musicians.”
The brothers had performed their jamboree for 12 years at Diamond Lake Resort and other places before they moved it to the Hall of Fame in 2019.
“We sold out our first show,” Lanham said. “Then, we did two Christmas shows, sold out one of them and almost sold out the other. We’ve had a lot of good luck.”
He said they may go to four shows a year starting in 2022.
The Aug. 7 show features Corey Merritt, Leland Isbill, Jade Hagan, Mackenzie Bell, Kentuckiana, the Fletcher Family and the Foodstompin’ Express Cloggers.
It features bluegrass, country and gospel music.
Most of the acts are appearing on the show for either the first time or the first time in several years, Lanham said.
“We’re so blessed to have such a great band,” he said. “And the theater has state-of-the-art sound and lighting.”
The show will be filmed for distribution on Kentucky Educational Television.
In the past, the jamboree has attracted people from Evansville, Louisville, Bowling Green, Nashville and other places, Lanham said.
He said earlier that the Jamboree started when Peggy Williams, his and his brother’s aunt, asked them to do a show at the Merle Travis Music Center in Muhlenberg County to raise money for the family resource centers there.
“We thought it would be neat to work together,” Lanham said. “We’ve mostly been at Diamond Lake. But we used to do a festival in Greenville and we’ve played for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s fundraisers for several years.”
Lanham, education director at the bluegrass museum, won the 1991 Kentucky state fiddle championship, moved to Nashville at age 20 and went on to play fiddle with such country singers as Clay Walker, Wade Hayes, Tracy Lawrence and Tanya Tucker, and to tour with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill before he decided to get off the road and come home to Daviess County.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
