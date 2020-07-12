Larry and Connie (Hardesty) O’Bryan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 11, 1970, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church by the Rev. Michael Hayden. The maid of honor was Kay Hardesty O’Bryan, sister of the bride, and the best man was Carl O’Bryan, brother of the groom.
Larry and Connie consider family their greatest blessing. They have three daughters and sons-in-law: Christina and Scott Howard, Laura and Brian Cecil, and Dana and Brian Howard. They have six grandchildren: Justin Howard, Katelyn Howard Kaysinger (Jesse), Lexi Nix, Shelby Cecil, Nolan Howard and Austin Cecil. They also have two great-grandsons: Jackson and Warren Kaysinger.
Larry is a 1970 graduate of Brescia University and has been an active member of the Board of Trustees for many years. He retired after 50 years as a Certified Public Accountant with Alexander and Company. Larry still works as a financial advisor with Baird (formerly Hilliard Lyons). Connie has made a lifelong career of taking good care of her family but also worked several years as an elementary school assistant. Early in their marriage, Connie worked at Bell South. Larry and Connie are members of St. Mary of the Woods Church in Whitesville.
