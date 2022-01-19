Since the start of this school year, about 115 refugee students have enrolled at public schools within the Daviess County area.
Of those students, 40 attend Owensboro Public Schools, and 75 attend Daviess County Public Schools. Educating these students takes collaboration and communication among several entities, and it all begins with building relationships and trust, say area English language (EL) coordinators.
“What’s important to address is why students are refugees,” said Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning who is also the EL coordinator for the district. “By nature, the name refugee means you had to experience some kind of trauma and had to leave your home.”
School systems work with refugee students and their families to ensure they feel safe and welcomed, first and foremost. They assist with building communities among those populations and introducing those families to the community, Francis said.
Another variable is educators often don’t know how long those students were in a trauma-driven environment, or how much schooling those students have had, Francis said.
Ashlie Hurley, the EL coordinator for OPS, said she had the mother of a student once tell her she was in a refugee camp for 21 years before coming to the area.
“A lot of refugees have different levels of English proficiency,” Hurley said. “Some have little-to-no experience with English, and some speak six languages. It varies from family-to-family.”
When needed, both school systems utilize an interpreter service, which Hurley said is a saving grace, along with the EL teachers who work tirelessly with students and families.
Educating all students is always the job and goal of teachers and individuals affiliated with school systems, but when it comes to students who have experienced trauma, as some refugees have, academics don’t often come first, Hurley said.
EL coordinators and educators make home visits, they show them the community, the school their child will be attending, how busing works, she said.
“I think the best approach at first is to just build those relationships and the basic understanding that they are safe, they are going to be fed, taken care of, we can be trusted,” she said.
When it does come time to introduce those students into the classroom, they work closely with EL teachers, who coordinate with classroom teachers. Oftentimes, refugee students are given a screener assessment so educators can get a sense for their level of English proficiency. They also are screened routinely throughout the school year to see how they are progressing.
A lot of other information gathering takes place as well, like discussions with the student and their family about where they came up, what their level of schooling has been and any other needs the student has. Educators also research what school was like in the students’ home countries, Francis said.
One thing that is interesting about most English language learners and refugee students, Francis said, is that they typically excel in mathematics, and that is usually a marker of whether or not a student has had any level of schooling.
Hurley agreed, and said math can be somewhat of a universal language for students.
At the middle and high school levels, both school systems have newcomer programs for refugee and EL students. That class teaches them basic English and other necessities that can help them navigate school life.
While EL and refugee students do receive one-on-one lessons and targeted interventions, especially at the elementary school level, both Hurley and Francis agreed that the best approach for EL and refugee students is to integrate them with regular classroom life, if possible.
Typically, Hurley said, a student tests better mid-year after being in a classroom for an extended period of time with their native English-speaking peers.
An important thing to also keep in mind is that these students aren’t typically graded in a traditional sense, Hurley said.
“We keep tabs on them, and we test them just like other students, but what we are really watching for is growth and ensuring the whole child’s needs are met,” she said.
Francis said it can take five to seven years for an English learner to master the language, and coming from traumatic background can make learning the language even more difficult.
“The important thing is we make sure they feel safe and they are in a learning environment where they trust the adults, then we work on academic English and build necessary skills from there,” she said.
