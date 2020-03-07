Lenten Meditations will be published every Saturday throughout the season, featuring daily devotions for the coming week.
Saturday All the world is fixed upon the coronavirus. It crosses national borders and spreads rapidly. It infects enormous numbers of persons and brings death. There is neither a vaccine or a cure.
This virus has a spiritual counterpart: sin. Sin exceeds the power of the virus, for sin infects each person who comes into the world. Sin brings death.
Lent is a time when I am encouraged to examine how the virus of sin has infected my life: the toll it has taken, the death it has caused.
I would like to trace how sin entered the world, how it has spread and the toll it has taken. I would also like to look at the cure for sin that God provides.
Sunday
The book of Genesis, chapter 3, describes how sin begins. But to appreciate the havoc that sin causes, we must first read chapter 2. Genesis 2 describes how God creates the man from the earth and the woman as man’s companion. God walks with the man and woman in this garden he has entrusted to them. The man and the woman are both naked but feel no shame.
The serpent promises the man and woman that if they partake of that which God had forbidden, they will be like God and see and understand all things. As they eat the forbidden fruit, their eyes are opened — they see their nakedness and experience shame. As God comes in the cool of the day to walk with the man and woman, they hide. Communion has been broken.
The Jewish rabbis of old asked: how long did it take for the man and woman to sin? Some suggested six hours.
MondayChapters 4 through 11 of Genesis describe how sin spreads. The chapters and verses that we use in Scripture were added centuries after the stories were written. This means that story follows upon the story of how sin spreads.
Chapter 3 describes how sin enters the world through what appears to be the relatively harmless action of eating a piece of forbidden fruit. Chapter 4 makes clear the effects of unleashing evil in the world: brother slays brother, as Cain kills Abel. By chapter 6 sin has spread so much that God unleashes a flood over the earth. The experiment that God began with Adam and Eve has failed so miserably that God will attempt it again with the just man Noah.
In chapter 11 man one again desires to be like God and decides to build a tower that will reach to the heavens, the dwelling of God. To avert this God confuses the speech of humans — they no longer speak one language and are even more separated.
Tuesday As we reflect on the power of sin to bring death, John 3:14-15 comes to mind. Jesus says: “As Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of man be lifted up, that whoever believes in him may have eternal life.”
Jesus is drawing upon the story from the Book of Numbers, chapter 21, when God sends serpents among the people of Israel as they complain in the desert about the manna, the daily bread that God provides them. The serpents bite the people and many of them die.
As the people approach Moses to ask forgiveness from God, God instructs Moses to mount a bronze serpent on a pole so that those who have been bitten may look upon the bronze serpent and be healed.
Looking upon the bronze serpent becomes the antidote, the means of healing from the poisonous bite of the serpent. God uses what was the source of death, as the source of healing. God has the power to do this.
In John 2, Jesus reflects how God will do this once again. Jesus will be lifted up from the earth and give his life on the cross. The cross, the means of Jesus’ death, becomes the antidote to the death of sin. The means of death becomes the means of healing.
Wednesday As we look upon the death of Jesus as our means of healing form sin, the story of Jesus’ 40 days in the desert to mind. Jesus’ 40 days in the desert become the basis for our 40 days of Lent.
As Matthew tells the story of Jesus as our means of healing from sin, the story of Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, he compares it to the 40 years that the people of Israel wandered in the desert. The Book of Exodus tells us that God caused the people to wander in the desert for 40 years because of fear. The scouts who reconnoitered the land of Canaan, the Promised Land, told stories of a land of giant proportions that would swallow them up. Israel feared; only Joshua and Caleb trusted that God could secure the land for them. And so God leads Israel into the desert to teach them those things that would enable them to enter into the Promised Land.
In the desert Israel its hardness of heart, its unwillingness to learn. Israel complains: “There is no bread.” “We don’t like the manna that God provides.” “We had so much more when we were slaves in Egypt.” “There is no meat.” There is no water.”
ThursdayAs Matthew shows Jesus in the desert for 40 days, Jesus displays those qualities that Israel both lacked and needed to enter in the Promised Land. Above all, Jesus trusted God.
At the end of the 40 days, Jesus is hungry from having fasted. The devil appears and approaches Jesus: You are hungry, turn these stones into bread. Perhaps the devil suggests that Jesus bypass his humanity and use his supernatural powers to satisfy his hunger. Jesus refuses to do so, he accepts his humanity. His response: Man lives not on bread alone but on the Word of God, suggests the deeper hunger that each of us experiences in our own lives.
The devil takes Jesus to the top of the temple and encourages him to throw himself down from there. Surely because he is the Son of God, the angels will catch him and protect him from harm. Where the people of Israel push God out of discontent, Jesus accepts God’s will for his life. He refuses to put God to the test.
Lastly, the devil reveals to Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and promises that all the world will follow Him if Jesus but kneel before the devil. Jesus draws upon the Shema, the verses from Deuteronomy that each Jewish man daily prays: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your mind and soul. Only God will you adore.” Jesus trusts God entirely.
Friday The example of Jesus both in the desert and on the cross offers us a model: We can trust that in the hands of God, what kills us might become what heals us. This is what God does: the means of death becomes the means of healing.
