Lenten Meditations will be published every Saturday throughout the season, featuring daily devotions for the coming week.
Saturday
Our 40-day Lenten journey is almost to the end. A “normal” lent it was not. As our nation walks through this pandemic, the impact has been felt by us all. This week we move toward the three day “Great Feast” of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, which culminates at Sundown Saturday with the celebration of Easter. In this feast, we celebrate the Paschal Mystery, the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus. Where do you see life, death and resurrection in your own life? Close your eyes and picture Jesus sitting next to you. In your mind, see him looking into your eyes with love saying, “I know what you are going through, I am with you, and I love you.”
Sunday
Happy Palm Sunday! What a joy-filled day for the followers of Jesus. In Matthew’s gospel today, we see the people spread palm branches on the ground and waved them, welcoming Jesus and proclaiming “Hosanna to the Son of David; blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord; hosanna in the highest” (Matthew 21:9) So many people loved Jesus, and they felt loved by him. They were overjoyed to welcome him as their king and celebrate His arrival. It is good to reflect on the areas of our lives where we see good fruit from God working. Celebrate the gifts of the life season you are in. Celebrate good memories. Thank God for your blessings.
Monday
Today, let us be mindful of the needs of others. Like Mary in today’s gospel, she “anointed the feet of Jesus and dried them with her hair and the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil,” you and I know the value and gift of having Jesus in our lives (John 12:3). We are blessed because we have a living relationship with Jesus, but someone introduced us to him. By the words and example of others, we came to see that Jesus was inviting us into relationship. Say a prayer for those who were witnesses of God’s love to you and consider how you can share the love of Jesus with someone in need today through your words and/or actions?
Tuesday
Even as we acknowledge God’s blessings, we are also keenly aware of how fragile life can be. There are death moments in our lives all the time; the death of a dream, of a pet, the loss of a job, death of a normal routine, death of a treasured friendship, and even the death of a loved one. It is good to pause and name these death moments and surrender them to God. And thanks to Jesus, we know, the resurrection always follows. Close your eyes and in the quiet of your heart share your pains with the Lord and experience him receiving your pain and giving you his peace.
Wednesday
The church calendar walks us through salvation history and never leaves us stuck in one season. The 40-day Lenten season of sacrifice, sorrow for sin, and repentance leads to the 50-day season of Easter joy and celebration. So even in Lent, we can remember the resurrection happened and we can be filled with joy. And even during the Easter season, we can remember Jesus’ passion and death. No matter where you are in your personal life, no matter the heights of joy or the depths of pain, the creator of the universe knows you and longs to reveal to you the power of the resurrection. Ask Jesus for the grace of the resurrection that you might find deep and lasting joy.
Thursday
Holy Thursday is the celebration of the life and ministry of Jesus and in this final meal he shared a lesson with his disciples that speak to us as well. He says, “Do you realize what I have done for you? I have given you a model to follow.” The Son of God, the sinless one, washed the feet of his disciples. He cared for those on the margins, he loved in word and truth and he revealed the reign of God. Yet, he took on the lowly task of washing feet and calls us to do the same. As followers of Jesus can we recognize our gifts come from God and humbly share them in word and deed? May God’s love live in us and flow through us to others.
Friday
Good Friday is a day to remember. The life, death, and subsequent resurrection of Jesus is the full story, but pausing to grapple with the death of this innocent man reveals the depths of God’s love. The selfless act of Jesus, taking on all the sin of the world, yet having no sin of his own, opens the door of divinity to all of us. We who are dead in our sin are invited to be reborn into new life in Christ. To live a fully human life is to live in relationship with God; Father, Son and Spirit. Pause to invite Jesus into your life at this moment and experience the Father’s unconditional love for you and the anointing of the Holy Spirit.
