Lenten Meditations will be published every Saturday throughout the season, featuring daily devotions for the coming week.
Saturday
“Clean Heart” Psalm 51:10
Stony she lies at the pit of my chest;
Rough-hewn and pockmarked.
Dare not, touch not, pricked fingertips.
Unbearable.
Jagged little heart of mine.
But send one drop;
A crimson sacrifice
Quench her pebbled face.
Just one drop.
Let gravelly bitterness wash away,
Just one drop
Trickle down between the crags:
between the cracks,
let sharp edges dissolve.
It hurts;
One drop more.
Ointment-like.
It stings;
Spreading warmth
Soft red center;
raw and pulsing.
One drop more.
Flinch. It’s tender.
Roughly, it whispers, “Be careful with me.”
Sunday
“The Fast” Isaiah 58:6
Long to be still.
Long to grow silent.
Long to lighten the inner load.
A life in miniature;
To make small daily indulgence;
portions halved, cravings muted.
“Is not this the fast that I choose …?”
Lowered volume;
Dimmed screen.
Releases a long-held breath.
Let wavering humanity find purchase in your dusty within.
Listen.
Purge not the lonesome plea;
Hear a mournful cry,
and comfort quaking flesh;
Is it not to share your bread?
To fill the emptiness of your kin?
To light a fire to warm her?
To draw a shelter over his head?
Then your light shall break forth like the dawn,
and your healing shall spring up quickly.
Monday
“The Feast” Isaiah 58:11-14 and John 20:1-10
Know you not the power of the fast?
Revealer of disease,
Discoverer of affliction.
Uncoverer of rot;
giving guide to the healer’s hand.
Know you not the comfort of the fast?
The comfort of knowing:
That thirst is quenched,
That bodies are strong and minds are soothed.
that what you water, you shall harvest.
What you repair will hold.
Know you not the promise of the fast?
At the dawn of the first day; a feast.
A delight.
A release.
A grateful communion.
Doled out by one drop;
then another.
Another again.
‘Till rolling stones and empty graves give their last, best praise.
Tuesday
“Advice from a Friend(s)” Genesis 2:3
“If you don’t find the time to rest,
Your body will find it for you.”
I love what this says about Sabbath.
I love more for what it says about the balance;
divinely-made and easily upset.
For I confess…
That the frontier of human ability is nearer than I like.
I push boundaries; stretch capacities.
Play games of chance; my life and health are currency.
The result is nearly always the same;
Something eventually pushes back.
Halts me. Restrains, then ruins.
Something breaks inside that cannot be repaired by more risk-taking.
And from the whirlwind; the Creator’s voice:
Only rest.
Only silence will do.
The fast is good for this.
Good for you.
Wednesday
“Cover My Ears Too” Exodus 33:22
Glory hurts.
So much you cover me;
shield me from its heat and shine,
See there is a place by me where you shall stand …
I will cover you with my hand.
But cover my ears too.
For surely your glory hears all that can be heard.
Every cry, special bulletin, and anguished gasp.
Millionfold. Billionfold.
Cover my ears too.
For I am only a little like you.
Not enough to survive the noise
of worlds weeping night and day.
Cover my ears too.
For I am not enough like you.
To lead.
To have power they need.
I am neither rescuer nor redeemer;
neither saint nor savior.
Wordless.
Pass me by.
Glad to walk behind you.
Thursday
“If the Worst Should Happen” Matthew 5: 1-48
When it happens.
I’ve heard it said, “Fight fire with fire.”
But you said, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
If the worst should happen...
When it happens.
I’ve heard it said, “Cut them off; mock and jeer.”
But you said, “Do not resist an evildoer.”
If the worst should happen ...
When it happens.
I’ve heard it said, “The devil take them and good riddance.”
But you said, “If you love those who love you, what is your reward?”
If the worst should happen ...
When it happens.
I’ve heard it said, “Crucify him!”
But then I heard you say, “Forgive them, for they do not know..”
When it happens
You have said, “today, you are with me in paradise.”
Friday
“My Prayer for You” Philemon 1:25
I’ve had the pleasure of sharing with you my passion for writing and for poetic expressions of faith. I close this week’s series with a simple prayer practice that has long been a source of courage and peace for me:
A few items may be helpful:
A candle
A journal and pen/pencil.
Let’s begin:
Think back over the last 24 hrs:
For what were you most grateful?
For what were you least grateful?
Write or speak your answers for as long as you need.
When you’re done, join me in prayer,
O Lord, I lift my prayers to you;
keeper of my soul.
My help and my God.
Amen.
The peace of Christ be with you. Always.
