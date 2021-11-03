The Daviess County Public Library will soon be offering additional Wi-Fi hotspots and they will be available for a longer period of time thanks to a recent grant through the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund.
Erin Waller, library director, said DCPL was approved for $40,489 through the program.
“Quite a bit of that is going to be used for 50 additional hotspots,” Waller said during a recent DCPL board meeting.
While some of those new internet hotspots will be available for regular circulation and available for patrons to check-out for one week at a time, others will be available for longer-term use.
The library currently has about 40 internet hotspots available for circulation, with about half of these receiving service from Sprint and the other half from T-Mobile.
“If you couldn’t get Spectrum or one of the other internet service providers out at your home that is providing free internet for this year, this is an alternative to that,” Waller said. “They will be able to come and get a hotspot to use at their home instead of wired internet.”
About $25,000 of the total grant amount will be used to purchase additional internet hotspots for patrons to use and to fund their monthly service costs.
The remaining money will be used to purchase Chromebooks to both replace some of the library’s existing inventory as well as to make some available for longer-term use.
“If people do not have something that they can use at home with that hotspot, they can take something out for a longer period,” Waller said.
While Daviess Fiscal Court is currently looking to expand broadband internet throughout the county, Waller said that the library hotspots are something that can be utilized in the near future until a more permanent solution comes about.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, the agency’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, “is a a $7.17 billion program that will help schools and libraries provide the tools and services their communities need for remote learning during the COVID-19 emergency period.”
The fund, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, can be used by eligible schools and libraries to purchase computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity purchases for off campus use by students, school staff and library patrons.
Congress authorized the Emergency Connectivity Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
In other business, the DCPS board approved moving forward with a proposed parking lot expansion project. A contract totaling $17,750 with American Engineers Inc. was signed, allowing the company to move forward with the project. Construction is not expected to begin until next spring, Waller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.