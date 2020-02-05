• The 2020 annual Lincoln Day celebration will start at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Abraham Lincoln Hall of the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, 3027 E. South St. in Lincoln City, Indiana.
The event will include special music, a featured speaker, and other ceremonial activities to honor the memory of Abraham Lincoln and his family. Following the indoor program, the traditional pilgrimage to the gravesite of Nancy Hanks Lincoln for a wreath laying ceremony will be held. Admission is free.
