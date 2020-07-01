Live on the Lawn, a new summer music series, will debut at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 10.
It will be the first large musical event in the city since mid-March.
The four-week series features Drew Aud on July 10, Josh Merritt on July 17, Andy Brasher on July 24 and Cynthia Murray on July 31.
A limited number of tickets for dedicated 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for up to six people on the center’s front lawn are $20 in advance or $25 day of event.
They are available online at OwensboroTickets.com.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, has been working on the plan for weeks.
She said new guidelines that Gov. Andy Beshear released June 22 finally allowed the event to be scheduled.
“We have heard from so many people who are craving some form of live entertainment,” Alexander said. “With social distancing in place and it being outdoors, we hope that people feel like this is a safe environment for them to come out and enjoy.”
She said six-foot aisles will be placed between each dedicated space to allow for proper social distancing.
Each night will feature live music, bars and food.
Music will be from 6 to 9 p.m.
The announcement said that umbrellas, outside food and beverage or coolers will not be allowed.
But each person may bring one unopened bottle of water.
Those attending can pre-order a picnic box for $10 per person.
It includes chicken fried chicken breast, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a canned soda or bottled water.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, potato salad and other foods will be available.
Bars will be available for those 21 and older.
Access to restrooms will also be available.
