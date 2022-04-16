The Good Friday observance of “Live Way of the Cross” made its return to Owensboro since 2019.
The event, which started at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church’s Fr. Tucker Center and ended at Brescia University, saw a number of church and local community members following a group of actors reenacting the events that occurred during Jesus Christ’s walk to his crucifixion.
“(We’re) very, very happy (to be back),” said the Rev. Jean-Rene Kalombo, pastor of Sts. Joseph & Paul.
“I feel great,” said Chris Gutiérrez, deacon of Sts. Joseph & Paul and director of Hispanic/Latino ministry for the Diocese of Owensboro, who started the tradition in 2007. “I think that the fact that right now with COVID kind of lightening up and letting us get back together and do things … it’s a good thing. It’s Good Friday, it’s been a wonderful Lent and it’s a good way to crown this Holy Week ….”
The event began with a cracking of a whip from an actor in Roman soldier attire shouting “Silencio!” which perked the crowd’s attention before Jesus (portrayed by 25-year-old Pedro Juan Andres) was brought forth and condemned by Pontius Pilate and trekked his way down Clay and Seventh streets through the 14 Stations of the Cross before he eventually perished and was laid to rest.
“...It’s (about) going back to the past, showing people what happened to Jesus, what he went through and just trying to recreate that so people can see that you can see His suffering … in real life,” Andres said via translator Karen Diaz, 16, who portrayed a crying nun in the event.
Kalombo and Gutiérrez say the event is important as it still applies to the current reality and to also showcase the church’s beliefs.
“...Even today, you can see people who are condemned unjustly,” Kalombo said. “We see people who suffer without cause ….”
“It’s just remembering what this great man, our Lord Jesus Christ, did for us and dying for us and we just want to show that,” Gutiérrez said. “We want to bring this event to the street, bring it outside of the church …. This is one way of going through the neighborhood and sharing with others as well (with) our faith.”
Gutiérrez also highlights the preparation that goes into the event, with Andres saying it was important for him to portray Jesus authentically and know what emotions to express when delivering certain dialogue.
“...They work pretty hard for months,” Gutiérrez said. “They start some voice lessons amongst themselves, they start practicing and start memorizing some of the lines. It’s very brief in terms of their lines and everything (and) they’re not professional actors, but it’s (in the) sharing. It’s the passion of living out their faith (is) what’s most important ….”
Gutiérrez notes that the event is a tradition in Latin American countries such as Guatemala and Mexico, where many of the actors are originally from.
“This is a big deal. It happens with hundreds of people, if not thousands of people,” Gutiérrez said. “It’s a tradition that’s brought from Latin America and there’s a desire to share it here in the U.S. …We just want to share that tradition.”
While Gutiérrez notes the enjoyment of the Hispanic community taking the reins of the event, he hopes that the community will continue to embrace it.
“We think it’s something that even though the Hispanics are … the actors, we would hope that over the years and over time that the whole city can value it,” Gutiérrez said. “...I think it’s good for people of all faiths … to come along and join us. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this.”
Kalombo hopes that bringing the event back will empower the community to look ahead.
“...We have to have courage to go forth …,” Kalombo said. “...We need to learn to live with the pandemic. …It’s time to go out and come together and keep working.”
