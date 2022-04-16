Members of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church make their way along Seventh Street in Owensboro on Good Friday during “Live Way of the Cross,” a re-enactment of Jesus’ walk to his crucifixion. Church members portrayed the guards and the crowd that followed Jesus, who was portrayed by Pedro Juan Andres. The walk started at the church location on East Fourth Street and ended at Brescia University. The event, which was started years ago and is part of the church’s Hispanic ministry, was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.