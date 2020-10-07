On Thursday, Kathy Grochowski hopped on a plane and flew to Sacramento, California, where she will assist residents affected by that state’s wildfires.
Grochowski has been a volunteer with the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross for 15 years.
This is the second time in recent years the Owensboro woman has helped California residents in need. Two years ago, Grochowski served Paradise wildfire victims.
Grochowski estimates the Red Cross has deployed her about 50 times during her years of service.
“I started with (Hurricane) Katrina,” she said. “That was my first deployment.”
She expects to remain in California for a couple of weeks. She’ll supervise food and living arrangements for those seeking shelter in hotels.
“I make sure they have all the things they need,” Grochowski said.
Sometimes, that’s as simple as a smile and cup of coffee. Other times, Grochowski arranges for mental health counseling and other special needs.
“Most importantly, it’s being there and being with clients who are so distraught,” she said. “When they see Red Cross, it’s a sign of hope. They know things will eventually get better. It’s just hope.”
For decades, Grochowski worked locally in the food service industry. She retired about five years ago; however, the first decade of her volunteer service took place while her career was going strong.
Employers proved understanding about her need to bug out quickly to help the Red Cross. They appreciated employees who took community service seriously, she said.
Grochowski is the baby in a family of 15 children.
Her mom taught by example how to be generous and lend a helping hand, Grochowski said. She remembers her mother giving away flowers out of the garden and canned food out of the pantry.
Helping out is second nature to Grochowski.
In fact, she and three of her siblings — Barbara Cox, Lois Carraway and Willie Girten — served with the Red Cross during Hurricane Katrina.
Grochowski has seen a lot of the nation and made many new friends through her volunteer work.
“And I learn something new everywhere I go,” she said.
Flying across the nation during a worldwide pandemic has given Grochowski reason to pause. At 66, she feels especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, which tends to attack people 65 and older more vigorously.
She’s had friends who fell victim to the illness. One of them died.
When flying and working with clients in need, Grochowski takes precautions. She wears a face mask, washes her hands often and practices physical distancing. “I have a healthy respect for (COVID-19).”
The Red Cross’ volunteer base has aged, she said, and the agency needs new volunteers.
For more information about becoming a volunteer, call the local chapter of the Red Cross at 270-683-2438.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.