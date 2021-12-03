The Owensboro Salvation Army has accepted the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge for the second consecutive year, and will be striving to raise $20,000 in donations Friday, Dec. 3.
Lt. Judah Irvin of the Owensboro Salvation Army, said Thursday that he and his wife Alyssa will be ringing the iconic Salvation Army bells at the Walmart located at 3151 Leitchfield Road, between 3-7 p.m. Friday.
“It is a kettle challenge that has been issued to all the Salvation Armies across North America,” Irvin said.
The goal of the challenge, which was issued by Salvation Army National Commander Kenneth Hodder, is to raise $1 million nationally during a four-hour time period.
“Last year was the first year that he created the challenge and the Owensboro Salvation Army was actually in the top 10 across the nation for how much we raised,” Irvin said.
The Owensboro Salvation Army raised nearly $26,000 during the inaugural edition of the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge. The goal this year is to raise at least $20,000 again.
Donations can be made during the designated four-hour period today in the form of cash, coin or check. Those who wish to make an online donation can do so by scanning a QR code that will be posted on the red kettles.
Irvin said all money raised will be used to support those in need throughout the local community.
“The Salvation Army, across the nation but particularly here in Owensboro, is seeing such a dramatic increase in need and we are trying our best to meet those needs in every which way,” he said.
In addition to providing rental assistance, utility assistance and providing food for those in need, the Salvation Army is also seeing an increase in those attending the organization’s outreach ministries.
“Because of that, we are needing more funds to be able to do the most good,” Irvin said. “Our goal is to do the most good, meaning whatever we are given in the community and whatever the need is in the community, we want to do the most good with that need and make the most impactful assistance available to our community members.”
For more information about the Owensboro Salvation Army, visit salvationarmykytn.org/locations/owensboro/
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
