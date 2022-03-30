The Owensboro Utility Commission has approved a new general manager to lead Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
On Thursday morning, utility commission members appointed Tim Lyons, who has been with the agency since 2007, as general manager. Lyons will replace Kevin Frizzell, who announced his retirement last year.
Lyons was chosen after a candidate search that included both internal and external candidates, said Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager.
Dixon said the officials received 30 résumés for the position and conducted interviews before narrowing the field to four finalists. Three of the four were internal candidates, Dixon said.
“I’m honored and excited by this opportunity,” Lyons said after the meeting.
Lyons worked for Kentucky Utilities for several years before joining OMU as transmission and distribution engineering manager.
Lyons said priorities going forward include completing a new integrated resource plan, which will address future needs. Part of the plan will look at where OMU purchases power. OMU currently has a contract to purchase power from Big Rivers Electric Corp.
“That will be going on for the next eight months,” Lyons said.
Other goals include expanding the utility’s internet service in the city and “trying to maintain our overall customer satisfaction rates by providing affordable rates,” Lyons said.
Frizzell will retire on July 1. In the meantime, he and Lyons will work on the transition.
“It has been an honor to lead for the past three years,” Frizzell told board members. “The employees here are the best. It has been a pleasure to lead.”
Lyons told board members, “I think the future looks bright for OMU.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners provisionally approved giving OMU workers a 5% raise. That increase would raise the utility’s base payroll by $685,100 annually.
Frizzell said officials looked at factors such as the current Consumer Price Index and businesses OMU would compete with for workers to determine the recommended increase.
The increase “doesn’t put any pressure on our budget” and won’t affect customer rates, Frizzell said. The adjustment will “keep our wages competitive.”
The increase is only provisional for now and could be adjusted in the final budget the utility commission approves later this year, Frizzell said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
