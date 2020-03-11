Event submission guidelines:
• The Community section is published every Wednesday. Upcoming event submissions must be in by 4 p.m. seven days prior to the Wednesday publication date you desire. Submitted items must be less than six months old (unless the item is for Community of the Past which must be over 25 years old).
• Include the name of the event, time, date, place, contact information and any other pertinent details.
• Events also can be placed in the “To Do Today” section upon request if the event is free and open to the public. Events that have an admission price are placed on a case-by-case basis.
• Email all submissions to jnoone@messenger-inquirer.com.
• Designate the number of occurrences of this event you want in Community (i.e. one time only, quarterly or always the first, second, third or last Wednesday of the month).
• Photos can be submitted along with an upcoming event but cannot be guaranteed placement due to space. Event info is the highest priority in Community.
For more information, please contact Jeanette Noone, community editor, at 270-691-7309.
