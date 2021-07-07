Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced that he will not seek re-election for Daviess County’s highest office when his third term comes to a close in 18 months.
“No judge executive has served a fourth term, and for no reasons, no health reasons, no reasons whatsoever, I am going to announce tonight that I won’t seek a fourth term as county judge executive,” Mattingly said at the close of Thursday’s Daviess Fiscal Court meeting.
Previously serving two-terms as an Owensboro City Commissioner, in 2010 Mattingly became the first Republican elected to serve as Daviess Fiscal Court judge-executive since 1917.
Mattingly expanded on his reasons for retiring from the position, citing the ability to spend more time with his wife Judy, who he will celebrate 50 years of marriage with in August.
“She dated me for seven years, been married to me for 50, you have got to wonder what was she thinking,” he joked. “I just believe that probably she and I deserve to give each other more time than I have given her in the past.”
Mattingly is the 24th Daviess County judge-executive and the sixth to be elected to serve three terms in office.
“This is 18 months from what would be the end of my third term as Daviess County judge and I am going to tell everybody how privileged I feel and how privileged I have been to serve as the judge-executive for Daviess County,” he said.
One of the highlights of his public service has been being able to sit down and listen to local residents express their concerns to him, and see them realize that an elected official was genuinely interested in their problems and wanted to help, Mattingly said.
Despite the fact that he will not be seeking re-election, Mattingly said that does not mean he will be retiring from life as an active member of the local community.
“I absolutely expect to continue as a member, and I hope productive member, of this community,” he said. I am not going to tell you that my days of public service are over, who knows what the good Lord will give you ... but I can tell you absolutely, I will not change my mind about running for a fourth term as judge-executive.”
In making his announcement, Mattingly said that he wanted for anyone considering running for county judge-executive to have ample time to make his or her decision before the next election.
He was first elected to the Owensboro City Commission in 2002, before running for mayor against current Mayor Tom Watson in 2004. Mattingly was then re-elected to the City Commission in 2006, receiving the highest vote total of the four people elected, earning him the position of mayor pro-tem.
Mattingly made a second run for mayor in 2008, losing the election to Ron Payne by less than 200 votes.
He defeated Democrat Bruce Kunze 16,367 to 14,743 votes in 2010 to become judge executive.
He was subsequently re-elected to office twice since that time.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
