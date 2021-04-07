U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell came to Owensboro on Thursday and touted the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
McConnell urged people to get vaccinated, saying that doing so is the fastest way for society to get back to regular life.
McConnell spoke to reporters Thursday morning during a visit to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a closed-door meeting with local officials.
Hospital CEO Greg Strahan said the hospital had “very few” people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while McConnell called the vaccines a “modern medical miracle.”
“When I was last here, we didn’t have a vaccine,” McConnell said. “You go back a year ago this month, we had sent everyone home all across America.”
When the pandemic hit, the country faced “a health care emergency and an economic emergency,” McConnell said, adding that lawmakers were able to pass a number of relief bills, including the CARES Act, with “extraordinarily bipartisan cooperation.
“Clearly, we knew at the beginning the only way we would get past this was with an effective vaccine,” McConnell said.
“I was a polio victim when I was a youngster, and I was fully aware as I grew up how long it took ... to develop the vaccine it took to end polio” outbreaks, he said. “I was a little skeptical how quickly we could get to a vaccine.”
Now, “we have three ...”
Society will be able to return to regular life when enough Americans are vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, McConnell said, which would require 75% of people to be vaccinated.
“I’d seen a piece of television about how Republican men were somehow reluctant to get the vaccination. As a Republican man, I wasn’t reluctant to get it when I was eligible, and I would encourage everybody to do that.”
While there are people who have qualms about getting vaccinated, McConnell said, “The sooner we can get to 75% herd immunity and get our economy up and open, the better.”
Until then, McConnell urged people to continue taking precautions against the virus.
“The advice of everyone is to continue to social distance and wear a mask, as we move toward, hopefully by sometime in the early summer, being able to put this whole experience in the rearview mirror.”
Owensboro Health has given more than 64,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, either the first or second shot, throughout its entire system. When asked if he was concerned about reports of rising COVID-19 case numbers nationwide and the possibility of a spike in cases here, Dr. Francis DuFrayne, Owensboro Health’s chief medical officer, said the state has not had the surge in cases seen in other areas of the country.
“We are recommending you do the things we have been recommending for the past year — you wear your mask, you social distance” and continue to wash and sanitize hands, DuFrayne said.
McConnell, who is the top Republican in the Senate, criticized the $2 trillion spending plan announced by President Joe Biden, saying the bill would lead to increases in business taxes. Biden administration officials have proposed an increase in corporate taxes to pay for the bill.
McConnell also criticized the amount of the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that was approved last month during the new Biden administration.
“After what we did last year, we now have a national debt of $27 trillion, which is the same size as our economy ... Clearly, last year, because of the 100-year pandemic, we could justify doing that.”
McConnell said he would like to work with the Democratic majority in Congress, but described his role as Senate minority leader as “the defense coordinator.”
“I’d love to find some things we can agree on,” he said, but “... we have some big philosophical differences, and that’s going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreements.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
