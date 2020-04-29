Despite the novel coronavirus shutting down many businesses, the nearly 60-year-old Kentuckiana Livestock Market at 8411 Kentucky 81 is still hanging on to help ensure beef remains part of the food supply.
Prior to the outbreak, the 1 p.m Monday auction drew 15 to 20 small and large cattle buyers, and would typically take about three hours to move 600 head of cattle.
Aaron Walker, an auctioneer for the livestock market, said there was barely an auction — lasting 45 minutes — when the restrictions were initially put into place.
“That was the first week after we had the big scare with the coronavirus,” said Walker, adding that the auctions are now lasting about two hours. “…You have a few select people who come there specifically to make there living. And that consists of 4-5-6 people that would buy 90% of the cattle and they’re going to be there every week. …Now the ones who come to buy a few calves here and there, I’m not seeing them at this time. I think they will come back once things get settled down.”
Prices have declined since the outbreak for live cattle, which have an average weight of 1,400 pounds, and feeder cattle, which have an average of 750 pounds.
As of Thursday, the price for live cattle had fallen to .89 cents centum weight or per 100 pounds. During this time last year, live cattle prices were at $1.25.
And for that same day, the price for feeder cattle had dropped to $1.18 centum weight or per 100 pounds. During this time last year, feeder cattle prices were around $1.50.
According to Mike Baker, co-owner of the Kentuckiana Livestock Market, the coronavirus has affected the country’s “big four” meatpackers — Tyson Foods, Cargill Meat Solutions, JBS USA and National Beef — causing the downturn in beef prices.
“You got four packers who control 80% of the animals harvested in this country,” Baker said. “And when a packerhouse opens up one morning expecting 400 people to show up but only 100 are there — either out sick or drawing unemployment not showing up for work, you get these cattle backed up and the next thing you know you got too many cattle.”
A concern is that a beef shortage could be a result if any of the country’s four major meatpackers were to temporarily close.
Danny Fulkerson, a co-owner of Kentuckiana Livestock Market, said popular meat products such as ground beef would be affected.
“If you shut down your packinghouses — that’s where get them killed and that’s where your ground beef comes from — there will be a shortage of it.”
Kentuckiana Livestock Market was built by Baker’s father, Bob Baker, in 1963.
And during the past 57 years, Baker said he’s seen the highs and lows of cattle prices.
“Since 1963, you would see them from 47 cents to $3.47,” Baker said. “This year it’s lower on account of this coronavirus.”
Cattle raisers are also hanging on to their cows in the hopes prices will recover.
In normal years, Baker said 500 to 600 head of cattle would go through Kentuckiana Livestock Market’s weekly auction. But that number has been decreased to around 300.
“Our receipts are probably half of what they would be this time of year — people are scared; the market’s depressed,” Baker said.
Baker, however, said he is optimistic that the prices along with the number of buyers and the cattle will rebound.
“I kind of think we’ve seen the worst of it but it’s not going to get better tomorrow,” Baker said. “It will probably be in the fall before you see an appreciable change.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.