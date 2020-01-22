• A Teddy Bear Clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive. The event is free with zoo admission.
The Zoo Vet Department will be on call to perform a check-up on anyone’s favorite stuffed animal or teddy bear. After their check-up, the animal will receive a certificate of good health signed by the zoo veterinarian. Evan the Otter, the Evansville Otter’s mascot, will be getting his check-up as well. Photos may be taken with Evan.
