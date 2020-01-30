• The Orchid Escape opening night begins 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville, Indiana.
Guests can enjoy a stroll through a tropical jungle filled with blooming orchids, waterfalls and exotic animals. The event also includes tastes of South American fare, silent auction, music, art demonstrations.
Tickets: $60 per person and include appetizers, dessert and two complimentary beverages of your choice. Cash bar will be also available. Event sponsorships are also available. For information on specific sponsor packages, please contact Jennifer Evans at jrevans@meskerparkzoo.com. Must be 21 and over to attend.
