For the second consecutive year, the annual performance of the ‘Messiah’ by The Owensboro Choral Society has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally performed in Owensboro on Dec. 7, 1941 — Pearl Harbor Day — the performance of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 composition has become a looked forward to holiday tradition for many.
“I just felt it would not be responsible to have it,” Choral Society chairwoman Connie Ford said Friday.
Ford, who serves as director of the annual production, said the event would bring in too many people in too confined a space at Owensboro’s Third Baptist Church to be able to ensure a safe event for all involved.
“It is a pity, because it has been a yearly tradition for this community since 1941,” she said. “There are people that are so saddened that we can’t do it because it is their big kickoff for Christmas.”
Ford said the event, which also serves as an annual fundraiser for the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, typically involves between 70 and 80 singers and musicians.
“I pretty much had a 13-piece orchestra,” Ford said. “There is an organist, also a harpsichordist and I will have four soloist, soprano, alto, tenor, bass; so it is a big deal, which is why I had to cancel the second time.
In keeping with tradition, the “Messiah” is typically performed on a Sunday either on Pearl Harbor Day or near that date. During the first performance in 1941, the audience was informed of the bombing of the U.S. fleet during intermission.
Ford said that she had planned to have the event this year, after COVID-19 forced her to cancel last year, and she anticipates being able to bring it back to the community in the future.
“I anticipated having it this year until these variants came around,” she said. “You can only hope that we can handle this thing and figure out a way to do this safely.”
Since almost its inception, the performance has been a fundraiser for the Goodfellows, with all the donations collected during the performance being donated to the club.
Bob Clark, Goodfellows president, said previously that the charity organization had to come up with some other fundraising methods to offset the cancelation of the “Messiah” and its yearly soup sale, which was also canceled last year. A 50/50 pot was offered during Reid’s Apple Festival, which netted the nonprofit about $8,000.
Ford said there is just something about the “Messiah” that continues to resonate with listeners nearly 300 years after it was first composed for charity by Handel.
“Worldwide, it is just a meaningful, great work,” Ford said. “It is just a great piece of music and it touches the participants and the audiences.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
