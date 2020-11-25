Most high schools in Daviess County have seen increases in state ACT scores for current seniors.
The Kentucky Department of Education pays for all public school juniors in Kentucky take the ACT, which is an internationally-offered standardized test that many colleges use for acceptance. Students are tested in English, math, reading, and science, and a composite score is derived from all those scores. The highest possible score is 36.
Owensboro Catholic High School tied the highest composite ACT in the school’s history with a 23.
The Owensboro Catholic Class of 2020 composite score was 23, which was higher than both the national and state average. The average for English was 23.4; math was 21.1; reading was 24.1; and science was 22.7.
The state’s average composite was 19.5, and the nation’s was 20.6. The average English score in the state was 18.9, and 19.9 in the nation; math was 19 in the state and 20.2 in the nation; reading was 20.1 in the state and in the nation; and science was 19.6 in the state and nation.
Gates Settle, OCHS principal, said the school system is “very proud” of what students and staff accomplished, and that the scores re-affirm all the work that goes on within the high school every day.
“As a school, we made a concerted effort from grades 9-12 to focus on ACT prep, and while we are excited about these results, our goal is to continue to improve and build on this accomplishment.”
Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said overall she is pleased with student scores, which all increased from the previous year.
The DCPS composite ACT score was 19.6; the average math score was 19.3; science was 19.7; English was 19; and reading was 19.9.
Francis said she knows the district’s schools are working hard, and that these scores are “just one point of evidence that shows this.”
“Overall, we were just thrilled to see the scores start to turn up,” she said. “We really felt like this was evidence of the great things that have been going on.”
Owensboro Public Schools scores were lower from 2019 to 2020, and OPS College and Career Readiness Coach Monica Rice said students scored within 0.5 of a point of the previous year, with the exception of reading, which was within 1 point.
The composite score for OPS juniors was 18; the English average was 17.4; math was 17.5; reading was 18.3; and science was 18.5.
Rice said that, while important, the ACT is one of many options the district uses to determine student transition readiness. The district has been delving into other avenues, as well, including career and technical education pathways and dual credit. Educators are also focusing on how to strengthen core content mastery and has been partnering with state organizations like the Kentucky Center of Mathematics and SparkEd Consulting to improve student learning.
“(The district has) begun identifying target methods for improvement and implementing those,” Rice said. “We also created a new dean of instruction position at OHS, so that we have a principal who is focused directly on instruction, professional learning and student mastery of standards.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.