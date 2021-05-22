Family members made their way to their seats at Muhlenberg County High School’s Mustang Stadium as Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” filled the air as the Class of 2021 marched together for the last time during Friday evening’s graduation.
Superintendent Robert Davis said immediately before the 7 p.m. ceremony that district officials were excited about being to not only have a live graduation this year, but also to have it outdoors.
“This is the first time we have been able to have graduation outdoors in probably five or six years,” Davis said. “The good thing about being able to have it outside is we do not have to limit the number of parents and people that can attend.”
The warm summer-like temperatures of the day began to cool off as the 219 soon-to-be graduates took their seats wearing their black and light blue graduation caps and gowns.
The weather forecast for the day was a a concern, but fortunately the weather was cooperated and the rain held out.
“The weather didn’t look too good until up until about Monday, and then we saw that it would clear up,” Davis said.
The ceremony opened with a an invocation by Austin Randolph and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by McKenzie Southerland.
Muhlenberg County High School Principal Donna Bumps then spoke of everything the class of 2021 overcame, graduating in the era of COVID-19, and all the restrictions and changes that entailed.
“You have overcome so much this last year-and-a-half,” she said. “You overcame it with strength, dignity and resilience.”
Bumps encouraged graduates to keep up the friendships they developed during their time in high school, and to stay close with their family as they go off into the world, forging their own path in life.
Salutatorian Brooklyn Cotton encouraged her fellow graduates to not be afraid of taking chances.
“The most important thing I want to say during this time is that I hope you guys live your life exactly how you want to...,” she said. “Do not be afraid to go into a career field that you really like or apply to your dream college.”
Friday’s graduation marked a return to the traditional in-person graduation ceremonies for Muhlenberg County High School, which opted for a “drive-thru” ceremony during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.