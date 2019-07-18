• Greenville Tourism Commission's 11th annual "Saturdays on the Square" hosts live music from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays in July in downtown Greenville.
Schedule of events:
Saturday - Highway 62 Bluegrass Festival schedule of events:
6:30 p.m. - Zeke Walters and "East to Nowhere"
7 p.m. - Derek Harris and the "The Misty Mountain String Band"
8 p.m. - "Dailey & Vincent"
July 27 - Oak Ridge Boys
All events are free and open to the public.
