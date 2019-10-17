The McLean County Park Board is hoping to start hosting more events in Myer Creek Park to bring people to the park year-round, according to Park Board Member Kevin Vaught.
The park board has recently put new rules and regulations for the park in place with more support from both the City of Calhoun and the McLean Fiscal Court, said Park Board Chairman Bruce Cabbage.
Cabbage said in the past several years, rules and policies for the park have not been enforced at Myer Creek and the board needs to be able to put those in place and enforce them to create a better, safer and more consistent experience there.
"Here in the last few years, everybody's done what they wanted to do. We had campers out there that just sat there all year long," Cabbage said. "It's stopping here and now … we're going to make the rules, we're going to make the regulations."
The park has also been able to put a park attendant in Myer Creek within recent months to help enforce new policies, make camping reservations and collect payments, as well as maintain the park to keep it safe and orderly, Vaught said.
Signs will also soon be placed around the park with a list of rules and camping rates as well as numbers for the park attendant and emergency contacts, Cabbage said.
Vaught said now that policies are being put in place and the park is gradually becoming more organized, the board is hoping to hold year-round events at the Calhoun park, which could include fishing tournaments, music and a turkey shoot.
The park board also wants to add heated cabins so people can stay there year-round.
"After we get the cabins … then there would be a reason to be out there, then maybe in the future, we can be more year-round. That's the goal," Vaught said. "The whole goal is to generate more income so we can do more things and become more self-sufficient in the park … those are things that we're working on."
While the park board is enthusiastic about putting more events in place for the park, it needs more structure to do so, according to Cabbage.
"We don't make money off the park, but we do need to collect for electrical, water when people are out there camping. We want it to be a nice area," Cabbage said. "We've got a lot of other things that we want to do out there."
Cabbage said the park board also needs volunteer help, and community input and involvement to put future events on at Myer Creek.
"These events take a lot of people to put it on ... and the park board, we're spread out," Cabbage said.
Cabbage said anyone that wants to be more involved with the park board and helping put more events on at Myer Creek should attend monthly park board meetings to add more citizen input.
Myer Creek Park Board meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Calhoun City Hall.
