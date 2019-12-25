Winter is here until spring arrives on March 21.
But what you may not know is the winter activity that happens every day.
If you have a bird feeder, then it's pretty obvious because when nature's food sources dry up, a variety of winter birds may visit from January to February. Winter birds that may come include cardinals, red-bellied and downy woodpeckers, dark-eyed juncos, finches and song sparrows. Other winter birds that go unnoticed may be hawks that hunt rabbits and mice that do not hibernate.
Kentucky has six species of hawks that nest: sharp-shinned, Cooper's, red-shouldered, broad-winged, red-tailed and northern harrier.
The least noted hawks of Kentucky are the sharp-shinned that calls home in pine forests, typically, around the Daniel Boone National Forest. The sharp-skinned hawk is small with a long tail and short rounded wings. When flying, it exhibits a flap-and-glide flight style.
Another hawk - the broad-winged - lives in oak-hickory and pine-hardwoods. What is unique about this hawk is it nests in Kentucky but migrates during the winter to Central and South America. This hawk is mostly found in hilly terrains and in eastern Kentucky.
The last is the Northern Harrier hawk that may not be seen as often because it requires a specific habitat of open grasslands making its population around the mined areas of West Central and Eastern Kentucky.
The Northern Harrier is the only hawk species in Kentucky that nests on the ground and will migrate southward if their nesting area becomes covered with heavy snow.
The red-shouldered, red-tailed and Cooper's hawks are widely distributed across the state of Kentucky and can be found in woodlands, farmland and open land, but the Cooper will visit subdivisions and other backyard homes with one primary reason - a diet of mourning doves, starlings and smaller birds.
In years past, the Cooper has nested at the park, and our volunteer, Mary, is always on the lookout for a return visit. Typically, the red-tailed hawk is frequently seen year-round and soars in wide circles over open farmland or along rural highways.
During Kentucky's winter months, it may be possible to see or hear an owl. There are eight species of owls that include the barred, great horned, Eastern screech, barn, short-eared, Northern saw-whet, snowy and long-eared.
Not all owls nest in Kentucky and seldom are they seen unless it is during the cold winter. During a winter's night, you may hear great horned owls hooting because they are delivering their mating calls and, afterward, warning calls to other owls to stay away from their territory.
The Joe Ford Nature Park is ideal for winter bird watching because of the rural area and Mary's hard work at maintaining and supplying seed for the bird sanctuary.
If you have never seen a winter viewing of the bald eagle, Land Between the Lakes will have Kentucky Eagle Watch Weekend from Jan. 18-Feb. 9. This area is a migration route for eagles, waterfowl and other wildlife that can be toured either by van/bus or water cruise. To make reservations, contact the State Parks Department or visit www.parks.ky.gov.
Get out and enjoy winter's peacefulness, but keep your eyes open because you never know when a nature a-ha moment may happen.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community.
