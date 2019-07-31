There is a saying: "Birds of a feather flock together." Does that mean the same personalities, lifestyles, species and beliefs? For man, it does. This particular quote, like many others, is a proverb or truth taken from writings such as the Hebrew biblical scripture of Psalms and Proverbs in the Old Testament or other religious books.
For the bird species, they typically travel in flocks for safety and companionship, while the saying "Birds of a feather flock together" is due to the observation of behavior within the human and animal world.
Robert Shown may beg to differ because he found his hummingbird feeder being shared by hummingbirds and Downey woodpeckers - not just separately, but together. This type of feeding may seem unusual but in actuality, it happens often because any bird that is attracted to nectar will feed. Hummingbird feeders may attract orioles, finches, sparrows, woodpeckers, thrushes, warblers, titmice, mockingbirds, grackles, warblers and flickers. These nectar-feeding birds use hummingbird feeders to supplement their natural food sources, but this depends on their natural area or migration paths.
There are other ways to create and attract nectar for birds, which would include growing nectar-producing plants such as honeysuckle or tubular blooming plants, having bird baths available and using a variety of feeders. If the preference is only for visits from hummingbirds, then make sure the feeder does not have perches, move the feeder from other bird feeders, have more feeders and include an oriole feeder with orange nectar or fruit slices.
A visiting Downey woodpecker is a heavy bird and can tip a feeder, spilling the nectar. Even if a bird doesn't create a spill, he can drink far more than a small hummingbird. Woodpeckers like suet feeders, so by placing them nearby, this will help satisfy their hunger. Like Shown, letting woodpeckers drink may not be a problem, just plan on filling the nectar feeder more often.
Wild birds may not visit as often - for one reason, their beaks are not designed to drink from the tiny hummingbird feeder holes, but supplying some fresh fruit, such as orange slices placed on shallow trays, will discourage them from visiting hummingbird feeders but will still provide good viewing of backyard birds.
It is true - other birds can get along with each other, and the oriole is a good example. An oriole will take turns at a feeder with a hummingbird, so consider it a "two-for-one" bird-viewing event.
Other visitors to humming- bird feeders are the pollinators - wasps, bees and butterflies. These little guys are building up their energy source, but the more ideal feeding zone for them are purple cones, butterfly bushes, bee's balm or a variety of other nectar plants.
The one aggravating visitor that pollutes the hummingbird feeder is the ant. There are several ways to avoid ants getting into feeders. One way is to coat the pole or shepherds' hook with Vaseline, making make sure only the pole, not the feeder's hook, is coated. I have used Vaseline and it does work, but it must be applied routinely. Another way is to use an ant moat, which I recently purchased but have yet to use it, so the verdict is still out.
Whatever is happening in the natural world, rest assured man and animal can coexist. Like all species, boundaries and respect must be established.
It is good to teach young children the lifestyle of nature and encourage participation in the feeding and care of animals. If children are taught to respect and admire God's creatures, then can it be possible that the same will be extended to man?
The summer Joe Ford Nature Camp is coming to a close, and it has been a great success with the average number of 25 children per camp session.
Upcoming events:
Sept. 21 - Family Jamboree (last public event for 2019)
TBA - Winter Nature Camp (December Christmas break)
The date and time for the Winter Nature Camp will be posted on the JFNC Facebook and web page in October, so, watch for the announcement. Until we are together again, happy bird watching!
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.