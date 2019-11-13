Recently, an individual with the "1895 Film" production company in California contacted the Joe Ford Nature Center in regards to paranormal experiences and requested information in regards to Joe Ford's writings and interviews on the paranormal.
Joe's book, "Haunts to Hookers," and CD address some areas of interest and is currently being reviewed, however, one fact remains, and it is said repeatedly in the writings, "There are many tales of ghost and supernatural events that may or may not be true. People telling these stories believe them to be factual, and perhaps they are." Joe goes on to say that he had never experienced or seen a ghost but does love to tell a good ghost story and also states some things that appear to be supernatural can be easily explained as a natural occurrence or highly overactive imagination.
When the word supernatural is heard or read, the mind tends to go into the idea of ghosts, hauntings and UFO's, however, the Bible has positive supernatural experiences involving the miracles that Jesus performed. In other words, supernatural would be something that is not caused by nature but rather above the laws of the physical world and nature rules.
If the electronic age was introduced today to the Aborigines in the outback, who have only known what is of nature, would they see a cellphone as a supernatural being? What about their first experience with fire? Was it frightening to them? These types of experiences would have been something they were not familiar with and could be considered supernatural to them because they had never been witnessed, explained or experienced.
One popular supernatural being that has had a lot of popularity would be "Bell Witch of 1817," when John Bell witnessed the apparition of a strange creature resembling a dog. Once this particular event started, numerous appearances began to form around the household. These unnatural events concerning the Bell Witch have gone unexplained but with an urban legend, it lives on longer than the actual time of occurrences.
Could this have been a natural occurrence that had been mistaken for a supernatural event or possibly a vivid imagination that grew into hysteria?
Let's look at several natural occurring examples starting with the "foxfire" known as fairy fire created by fungi found on decaying wood. This act of nature emits a bluish-green glow created by a reaction to a "luciferin" or light-emitting compound, a property similar to the glow found in fireflies. This phenomenon had been considered mystical until 1823 when the source was determined as a natural occurrence.
"Saint Elmo's Fire" is another natural phenomenon that occurs as an electrical discharge over the ocean during a thunderstorm when striking a sharp-pointed object then creating static electricity. However, before this event was identified, sailors considered this a religious omen and the same act of nature can also occur on aircraft creating a glowing streak that could be mistaken as a UFO.
One other natural occurrence that can actually resemble a ghost is the "Will O the Wisp" found near swamps, marshes or any wet ground. This action of nature results when methane gas comes up from the wet surroundings and ignites as it comes in contact with the air. Without seeing this nature event, being in a swamp or marsh, let alone a cemetery on a cold damp night, would be enough to give me the "willies."
It seems Joe is a legend in his own right if a production company from California has heard of him, but as Joe may say, one good ghost story always leads to another.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community.
