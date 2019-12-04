Have you ever wondered "Why the sky is blue, grass is green, and the dirt is brown"? The creation of nature is not by happenstance because God the designer had reasons for each area of the world to be different.
One reason the sky is blue is that blue light emitted by the sun is transmitted more than other colors, and it travels in shorter and smaller waves. Sunlight looks white, but it's really a combination of all the colors seen in a rainbow and when holding a prism up to the light, these colors are present. When sunlight passes through the atmosphere, it is being scattered by molecules and gases, but dust, pollution and aerosols moving through the atmosphere will scatter the blue light, creating red and yellow colors as light nears the horizon.
The pigment of chlorophyll in plants not only absorbs the same energy of blue light but also the longer energy wavelength of red light, which will reflect green which creates the color of grass. Chlorophyll is part of the process of photosynthesis where plants absorb sunlight to turn carbon dioxide and water into sugar. Plants are a part of nature that create their own food source through this process, so without sunlight, the plant will eventually die.
Here is the short version -- every object on Earth has its own color. Light from the sun appears white but has rainbow colors as seen in a prism. When white light hits an object that object absorbs some colors but reflects others. The reflected colors are what is seen by the eye.
The sky absorbs color but reflects blue, which is why on a sunny day the sky is blue. Grass follows the same process because it absorbs all the colors of white light but reflects green. Thinking on these terms, when a person looks at an object and the color that is seen will depend on how much light strikes the retina. Generally, I see grays, blues and greens differently than my husband, but it is dependent on how much light is striking the retina and the color message being sent to the brain.
The color of dirt follows the same process however dirt is composed of carbon that absorbs most colors of sunlight's palette but the wavelength will reflect brown light. This is where it gets tricky because not all dirt is brown. If the soil is rich in iron then the soil will be red and if there is less carbon in the soil the color will be yellow or gray. The color of the soil will determine the mineral and what wavelength of light it will reflect.
During a winter visit to the Nature Center, the color will be more muted and dull because plant life is not actively growing and consuming carbon dioxide. When spending time in nature, take notice of the colors at different times of the day, temperature and seasons. It's pretty amazing to stop and think that every part of nature has a purpose as we breathe the air and expel the carbon dioxide that is being utilized by plant life.
This is the time of the year when the hustle and bustle, stress and pressure comes upon us, but all nature is asking is for us to breathe and enjoy the beauty that was created for our pleasure. The Joe Ford Nature Center's gift to you is a visit to enjoy the peace and serenity that can only be given by the creation of nature.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
