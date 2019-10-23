There is nothing more annoying than the sound of a catfight shrill-pitched growl in the wee hours of the morning that can make a person jump from the bed. Then there are the neighbor's dogs that decide at 5:30 a.m. they need to be let out and ensue a non-stop yapping or, in some cases, a deep guttural howl. There goes that wonderful blissful sleep to tossing and turning, trying to fight the inevitable light of the sunrise, so I had to chuckle at Greta McDonough's Messenger-Inquirer column on the woodpecker, but it seems to me that would be more tolerable than the early morning disruptions of domestic animals.
Since McDonough opened the subject of woodpeckers, it is befitting to give more information on the bird species. Woodpeckers can be found in many locations such as orchards, farms and towns, but most are found in a forest near water edges. The woodpecker will forage by pecking for insects found in tree trunks or eat berries and nuts in orchards. They will nest in deadwood (tree, pole, fence post or stump) 50' or higher above ground with the male woodpecker as the demolition crew by pecking several holes. The female is the interior designer, selecting which hole will be called home.
Holes drilled by the woodpecker are typically in trees, but a house is a fair game, especially if the house is made of wood. Not only do woodpeckers make holes for nesting purposes, but also to defend their territory. The loud ratty-tat-tat during April and May is a way to attract a mate, and the louder the better, especially if it gets the female's attention and scares other potential suitors away. If it works the first time, the male woodpecker will return the next season to the same area.
Another reason the woodpecker pecks holes is to store and search for food. If a woodpecker is pecking on a house outside of the mating season of April and May, it could be they are feeding on bugs such as carpenter ants. The different sizes of holes determine the reason for pecking because the nesting cavity is only slightly larger than the bird. Tiny holes are the evidence of foraging for insects, but if the holes are bigger, then they have struck a gold mine of insects and will continue until the food source is depleted.
Since woodpeckers are federally protected, any control must be in compliance with the law. There are 22 species of woodpeckers found in the United States. In order to follow the federal law, it is best to know which species are visiting before a professional is contacted. There are other prevention methods to consider because the Downy woodpeckers are very common and will visit parks, gardens, farms and suburbs, and feed on suet feeders in the winter. By removing the food source, it may encourage the bird to move on. The red-bellied woodpecker is found around inhabited areas and will create nest cavities in a living tree or one that recently died, an old stump hole, fence or utility post. The good news is it may leave other structures alone if a birdhouse is provided for nesting.
The livelihood of the Joe Ford Nature Park depends upon natural habitats that provide education and bird watching. Several 10 feet tall dead trees trunks are providing decay matter for insects, a food source for woodpeckers and a teaching tool on the anatomy of a tree.
At the park, this is what communing with nature is all about.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.