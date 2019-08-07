"There's bears in them thar woods" but what about other unusual and seldom seen wildlife?
Joe Mattingly of Fordsville, who has deer cameras positioned on his farm to capture images of an assortment of wildlife, recently sent me videos of an unidentified big cat walking and a bobcat catching prey.
There is some confusion on what a mountain lion or a bobcat is. It is true -- mountain lions were once common in Kentucky, but research indicates there has not been a wild population of mountain lions in the state since 1899. In 2011, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the eastern cougar extinct. According to recordings of activity, "The big cat sightings seen are of the bobcat in which were considered rare as late as 1974 but have increased in range and abundance throughout Kentucky and are now found in every county in the state."
For the mountain lion, the closest habitation is located in northwestern Nebraska, which is 900 miles from Kentucky, so at this time, there is nothing that indicates Kentucky is home to wild mountain lions.
So, how do the two species of wild big cats differ? The cougar is known by its scientific name puma, or mountain lion, and the bobcat, a cousin of the lynx, is called a wildcat. There is a considerable difference in their sizes with the cougar 3-4 feet larger than the bobcat and weighing up to 180 pounds. A bobcat is much smaller at 2 to 3.5 feet in length and weighing up to 40 pounds. A cougar's tail is up to 3.5 feet, but the bobcat has just a 6-inch tail, giving the smaller wild cat its name because of a bobbed tail. Bobcats can hunt larger animals, like deer, but their most common prey are rabbits, squirrels, birds and reptiles. The bobcat's home is only within North America, covering the coast of the U.S., Mexico and southern Canada.
Black bears are increasingly working their way across Kentucky. With reported sightings in Marshall County, it may not be farfetched that black bears are near, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the past year and a half, there have been several unconfirmed black bear sightings. John Hast, who has tracked the increasing number of black bears in Kentucky since 2006, stated that "black bears have been migrating further westward and will increasingly become more common in the timbered corridors across southcentral and western Kentucky as young males who have been kicked out of the breeding range begin to roam in search of a new habitat." One sighting happened south of Greenville and another was in Ohio County, both within 35 miles of Owensboro.
The black bear was once a creature that roamed the state of Kentucky but with the reduction of their natural habitat, the black bear became eliminated in parts of Kentucky by the early 1900s. In the past 20 years, these bears have made a comeback in Kentucky. As forests are reviving from the destruction of logging, these bears are returning from the neighboring states of West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. The black bear is 4-6 feet in length, black with a brown muzzle and possible white patch on the chest, and depending on the sex, they will weigh from 120-350 pounds.
There isn't any indication these bear will increase in numbers and take up habitation in the Owensboro area, but sightings may be for several reasons -- the bear had wandered from its typical eastern Kentucky range for food or the younger male is wandering in the summer months for breeding. In case of a sighting, take precaution when contact is close. As with all wild creatures, do not feed them. These animals are not your friends and will not adapt to being a domestic pet.
The Joe Ford Nature Center does keep some wildlife in captivity but will not recommend this as a practice for everyone. Caring for wildlife has to be done correctly with the right diet and enclosure. It is a lifetime process because captive animals will not be able to be released back into the wild due to their sense of hunting being compromised. Visit the Nature Center to get your animal fix and let nature live in its own natural habitat.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
