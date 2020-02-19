Spring is gradually approaching and it will be early if you put stock into the groundhog’s prediction. February and March are bird watching and counting months, but the actual Great Backyard Bird Count was from Feb. 15-18. This “citizen science event” happens when people from all over the world count birds and submit data, which helps track the bird population.
Daytime is getting longer in February and March, and temperatures are warming, which causes the snow to melt. This also is the start of mating season, so it is a good time to count and understand the health of the bird population. However, there is more involved than just counting birds because the other technique is to recognize specific species. This is where it gets tricky, because we all know the English language has words and phrases that are pronounced the same but have different meanings, so why could it not happen in nature.
Let’s take the Baltimore oriole. Obviously, we have this bird in Kentucky, so why is it called Baltimore? The oriole is a small black and orange migratory bird, and its name was given because the male’s color resembles the coat of arms of Lord Baltimore, who governed the Maryland Colony and later established the city of Baltimore. The Baltimore oriole also is Maryland’s state bird and the namesake of the Baltimore Orioles’ baseball team. These migratory birds are easy to attract to Kentucky backyard feeders, using the simplest way of cutting oranges in half and hanging them from trees.
The Carolina wren is a non-migratory bird that is South Carolina’s official state bird, and its species name is Ludovicus meaning “reed-jumper of Louisiana” with the Latin word deriving from Louis XIV. However, this bird is found in Kentucky and other states as well as Canada. The wren is a common bird with 88 different species but the Carolina wren tends to live in southern climates and is found in pairs staying on home territory all year long. The male Carolina wren is unique because it can sing very loud with the chant “teakettle-teakettle” when trying to attract his mate.
The Kentucky warbler cannot be left out. This is a small migrating bird with an olive-green color with a yellow coloring below their throat to their belly. Come fall and winter, the Kentucky warbler will migrate back to the Yucatan Peninsula and to some islands in the Caribbean. The goldfinch is sometimes mistaken as a warbler, however, the goldfinch’s yellow is brighter and feeds on backyard feeders, whereas the warbler eats from the ground on insects, bugs and some berries. In April, the Kentucky warbler migrates to the state however, this bird can also be found in forests within most of the southeastern United States. The Kentucky warbler may have been migrating when it was discovered in 1811 by ornithologist Alexander Wilson while on a birding expedition in Kentucky, hence creating the eponym.
The majority of American birds were named more than a century ago and received their common name from those exploring. With good reason migrating birds such as the Kentucky warbler and Baltimore oriole may have been more populated in the namesake-region at the time of exploration but not necessarily originate from that area. We have to “accept” there is an “excepted” rule to names, but there is an “excess” of knowledge that can be “accessed” so we can “know” that “no” “two” names mean the same “to” everyone. Just remember to “set” that thought in your mind while you “sit” bird watching.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
