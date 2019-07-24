Let's face it - if anyone spends any time in the great outdoors, there will be bug bites. For some of us who are a little sweeter, we tend to be magnets for bugs, and some of the most trouble-some bugs are mosquitos, chiggers and ticks.
Tick bites can be serious because some carry Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Initial signs of a tick bite are redness around the bite area, itchiness and a burning sensation. A Rocky Mountain spotted fever tick bite will develop red pinpoint spots on the ankles and wrists and after a few days of fever, the rash will spread. Most bites resulting in the Rocky Mountain spotted fever are rare, but Lyme's disease, occurring from a deer tick bite, is more common with a skin rash that will appear like a bull's-eye pattern within a month of the tick bite. If any evidence of ticks is seen on the skin, be sure to watch the area and visit a physician if changes are noticed.
A mosquito bite is a given if there is warm weather. The pesky itching bite will have the appearance of hard bumps that are puffy with a red dot in the middle with sometimes small blisters. Typically, a mosquito bite creates no complications but can lead to some viruses such as the West Nile virus - the most common in the United States. Symptoms include headaches, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches and a skin rash that will appear 2-14 days after the bite.
If you are thinking of heading into heavy brushy areas, then plan for chigger bites. Chiggers are from the mite family that injects their saliva creating a liquefied process that enables them to eat skin. The bite will harden and become inflamed with itchy red welts. These bites pose no health risk other than incessant itching, but if clean hygiene is not practiced, then a secondary infection can result.
Prevention is the best key to keep bites at a minimum. So, where do you begin? Don't eat foods or wear fragrances that attract bugs. If you have allergic reactions to bug bites, use insect repellent and wear tightly woven clothing, limiting skin exposure to insects. If all else fails and you find there are bites, then these simple home remedies can ease the itch:
Vicks Vapor rub -- Has camphor as an ingredient. Dab some on a chigger or mosquito bite to relieve the itching and swelling.
Oatmeal paste -- crushed ice to reduce inflammation.
Raw honey -- Known for medicinal purposes, acts as scratching deterrent.
Aloe vera (house plant) -- Soothes burns and ease bites.
Vinegar -- Great for many things that ail you, including mosquito bites.
Aspirin -- Dissolve in water to make a paste to place on chigger or mosquito bites.
Baking soda -- Use with water to create a paste for bites.
Onion, basil and thyme -- Soothes an inflamed bite.
Witch hazel - Reduces inflammation, soothes burning and irritation and speeds up healing of bites.
If you need a first aid kit while hiking or walking outdoors, don't worry - nature is always prepared. Look for plantain, a low growing herb, fondly known as the "Band-Aid Plant," which can be used to soothe bee stings and insect bites. This perennial can be seen growing in many lawns as a broad plant with medium green leaves, which can be chewed into a mash and then placed on a bite. If you don't like the thought of chewing on a plant, then grind it with rocks and mix saliva to make the mash.
Most local, state and federal parks try to control insects that pose a nuisance, but the use of pesticides can't be used continually because other insects that are beneficial to the environment also will be killed. So, be proactive when choosing to hike or walk in wooded areas and know that there will be biting insects especially if water or shaded damp areas are present.
The Joe Ford Nature Center wants everyone to have a good nature experience and have repeat visits to the park, so plan ahead and wear appropriate clothing and bring insect repellant. Don't let insects bug you and keep you from communing with nature.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.