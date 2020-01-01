The New Year is upon us, but does nature forecast when the new year begins? Our modern celebration of New Year's Day comes from a Roman custom that recognized the god, Janus, from which the month January derives its name. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and by January the days are growing longer. So, in theory, January should be the beginning of a new year, however, the new year has not always been in January.
Ancient Mesopotamia celebrated a new year at the beginning of spring, which was considered the rebirth of nature, and other ancient civilizations chose to celebrate on the change of seasons - Sept. 20 and Dec. 20. The two-sided face Roman god Janus may have had an influence on determining Jan. 1 as the beginning of the new year, because one face of Janus represented the past and the other the future.
Even though we may be ringing out the old and ringing in the new, there won't be any noticeable change in nature. Birds will forage for food but all hibernating creatures will remain unamused by humans who will practice superstitions and make resolutions that will fail to be kept during the new year.
Winter, however, brings a noticeable difference to the night skies. The stars appear brighter and the air crisper because cold air doesn't hold as much moisture as warm summer air. The winter skies have some of the most spectacular constellations that can be seen because the dark winter skies of Earth are facing beyond the galaxy, rather than during the summer when the Earth faces the center of the Milky Way.
The annual Quadrantid meteor shower will be Jan. 3, and Owensboro's stargazers can see activity from dusk until 6:30 p.m. in the western horizon and again at 9:45 p.m. in the eastern horizon. The meteor shower will peak at 3 a.m. on Jan. 4, so the best display may be before dawn.
One dark January night, I spent a considerable amount of time sitting on a cold plastic planter box looking up at the sky hoping to catch the showers. I was not disappointed and was able to see intermittent shooting stars glide across the sky.
January can also be a good month to notice some wildlife that would typically be hidden by the lush summer foliage. The Joe Ford Nature Park trails are near several cornfields and due to more visibility in the winter, the viewing of deer, turkeys, owls and hawks is possible. Venturing out on a cold winter day is relatively easy because at the Joe Ford Nature Park, the trails are easy to navigate and connect up to the paved Green Belt.
The Joe Ford Nature Center will be on a winter schedule but you may catch us in the early afternoon. During the winter snap, volunteers and staff will be busy planning summer activities, building trail benches for the update on the trails, and caring for the indoor animals. The staff at the Center wishes for a Happy New Year and encourages everyone to place a visit to the Nature Park on their bucket list of things to do in 2020.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
