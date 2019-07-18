Have you ever asked the question -- "Why do flies bite?" Recently, while walking around my landscaping, I felt a sharp bite and looked down at my leg and saw a fly. The first thing out of my mouth was "it's going to rain because flies are biting." Considering the amount of rainfall during the month of July, I could have said, "Crickets are biting, and it's going to rain." It would have been believable.
There is some truth to flies, as well as other insects responding to falling barometric pressure before a rain event. With insects being cold-blooded creatures, they are active when the temperature increases. During the summer's hot and muggy weather, right before it rains, there will be an increase in insect activity. In addition, sweating emits an odor that insects are drawn too.
Now for the sake of having fun and if anyone has a smart phone, they become an instant meteorologist, but another saying I find myself repeating is "the cows are lying down; it's going to rain." My husband says the cows are just tired. There is some merit in animal behavior and weather because they are more attuned to changes in humidity, air pressure and cycles of the seasons, but I am not sure cows will be the go-to in forecasting as cows often lie down just to chew cud.
Early meteorologists probably noticed how cows stood longer if the weather was hot but laid down when cooler weather approached -- a standing 1,000-pound cow has to rest some time and what better time than when the ground cools. I will have to agree with my spouse -- cows may just be resting because I see them on nice sunny days laying around in the fields.
Other barnyard to domestic animal predictions for rain includes dogs eating grass, sheep turning into the wind, restless swine, cats sneezing and horses and cattle stretching out their necks to sniff the air. While all these could sound logical, I believe I will continue using my weather app on the smart phone. I will not leave out the bird watchers who say air pressure does indeed affect birds. The small swallows have sensitive ears and barometric pressure will be unpleasant, so swallows will fly closer to the ground because the air is denser. Birds of any feather will fly lower if there are signs of rain, and they will get very quiet before a big storm. Once the weather improves, birds will return to singing, indicating fair weather is on the way.
I once witnessed an amazing sight from yellow finches. A strong wind came in from the south and masses of yellow finches were flying helter-skelter and landed in a huge tree. After the wind passed, most of the birds flew away, so whether they were trying to find shelter or the wind current was too strong for flying, those birds definitely knew bad weather was approaching.
Weather sense should never be a challenge. With all the weather phone apps and weather channels at your fingertips, it is easy to keep abreast of storms and rain. Watching and observing animal behavior before and after a weather event is a very good habit. Whether animals will be correct all the time depends, but if an animal seems skittish and the skies are darkening, then take heed.
During the July Nature Camp, the Joe Ford Nature Team will be teaching simple nature survival skills to our campers because it is amazing how many adults cannot tell the direction of the sun or what is the indication of a red sky. Watch the sky and the creatures of the earth. Even if it doesn't mean bad weather is approaching, there may be some a-ha moments, and who knows -- maybe a double rainbow. In today's ever-changing modern world, it is nice to know that nature is constant and doesn't change but responds as the creator has designed.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.