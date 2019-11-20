Since the recent cold snaps, one gets the sense that winter is near and actually, within six weeks, it will begin.
During winter, the snowbirds will go south but some of nature's creatures will have to stay put and spend time foraging for food and preparing the house against the cold and predators.
Mice do not hibernate and will scurry around looking for a warm home that can be in an attic, garage, basement and even in walls. Mice can't build up fat cells to hibernate and will be active all winter, and if lucky enough to find warm shelter, they will reproduce every 28 days. Deer mice live in cupped-shaped nests and burrows made out of material consisting of grass, paper, fabric, insulation and dust, with these nests providing coverage, shelter and nesting for their young. Brown mice live all year in tree hollows, but being good climbers it's easy to nest in a warm home. Field mice also look for warm areas but are usually found in rural wooded areas and long before they move into a home, they will choose to live in sheds, detached outbuildings and barns.
One way of keeping mice away from a home is to place any dry food into a metal or plastic lid container. Every year, the Joe Ford Nature Center has evidence of mice inhabitance in the storage buildings, as little balls of the nest are hidden in deep recesses because they are easy prey for snakes that visit the buildings. By summer, the mice are long gone. However, during winter, there is always a scream coming from the building when a volunteer disturbs the live-in mouse. It's a tossup on who will be surprised the most.
Sometimes I feel like a squirrel because they also do not hibernate in winter. They don't like cold and will hang out with their friends in their den or drey. When there is a break in winter, they will go to one of their local grocery stores -- the stash of food that was stored during the summer and fall. As I said, it sounds a lot like myself. The squirrel will sleep in a ball of bodies to keep warm and will be active in the early morning and afternoon, but if you see a squirrel laying with its legs spread out and appears dead, it is only splatting in the warm sunlight.
Their drey is built 30 feet high in tree branches and resembles a mass of leaves. This is only one preparation for winter -- the other is eating. In one week, a squirrel can eat the sum of food that will comprise of its total body weight and having these extra pounds of fat helps the squirrel survive winter.
The vole is another of nature's creatures that does not hibernate. Do not fret; this is one creature that prefers to stay outside. The vole is sometimes mistaken as a mouse but it is a 5- to 8-inch long rodent that has a short tail. They will burrow underground, making tunnels to store food, breed and take care of their young. They breed regularly and are a threat to gardens, yards, fruit trees and saplings, and during winter, the evidence of their activity is a "runway" between two burrows. Remove old vegetation, debris and reduce mulch around shrubs and trees to make the area less attractive to voles.
The Joe Ford Nature Center also does not hibernate. When planning an excursion, check our website for winter hours. At any time, we always look forward to having visitors.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 W.) to GRADD Way.
