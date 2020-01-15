The New Year is fresh and bright with new promises and possibilities, and many did not wake up on the first day of January saying, "I believe I will begin to appreciate nature."
There are those who read Nature Notes for the reason of knowing about nature. Others may find the articles entertaining, and then there are some who have always read and kept up with the happenings at the Nature Park. I myself have always been in tune with nature and now even more so, but I wonder how the Joe Ford Nature Center can get others to be interested and proactive.
There could be an easy New Year's resolution to keep and it would be "make a vow to appreciate nature." Sometimes it's hard to do something if you don't know where to begin, and the best thing to do is start small and not try to eat all of the elephant. When you go outside, the easiest thing to do is notice your surroundings -- notice if the tree leaves are moving or how the wind feels, or kick off your shoes and feel the grass beneath your feet. Most of these actions are things that were done by most people as children. By taking notice of nature, the childlike attitude could resurface.
Start making a list of nature things you would like to do and categorize them according to the weather. This could include taking a walk in the winter. It is amazing how a mid-day walk in the winter sunshine can invigorate you. After a while, you can forget about the cold, plus fresh air is good. Even on a cold winter evening, a bonfire can become a fun event with hot cocoa and marshmallows roasting over a roaring fire, star gazing and just enjoying a conversation. You may find it's better than watching television. Going on nature excursions during the winter may give a sense of purpose, and along the way, gather pecans to eat or pick up pinecones for a craft project.
Warmer outdoor games are another way to enjoy nature. Tossing a Frisbee or football, flashlight tag or badminton and other childhood games can be ideal for most families or friends. These inexpensive sports activities can include all ages and promote mild exercise as well as getting outside. Being indoors can block creativity and work performance can become sluggish. Stepping outside will change the surroundings from block walls and desk, or if you work from home -- create a satellite office at a coffee shop, go to a park or make a haven in your backyard. Simple acts of getting nature in your day to day activities can make a world of difference in your mental and physical health.
Seeing nature unobstructed is always the best, but viewing nature through a glass window can also bring enjoyment. Birds appear more colorful during the winter and squirrels are always on the lookout for food, plus they are entertaining acrobats. Placing bird and squirrel feeders within window viewing can help minimize the long winter days and to spot the different varieties of birds, consider purchasing a bird guide. The Great Backyard Bird Count will be in February and to get started, contact the Daviess County Audubon Society for information about this activity.
Appreciating nature is part of day to day living, but it must be practiced and to live in the moment may mean to raise your eyes from an electronic device. The more we practice, the easier it becomes with the reward of being focused and accomplishing set goals. It is never too late to start appreciating nature, but the key word is to start.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
