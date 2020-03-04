The lack of fresh air in winter and early spring is when most people get a cold or the flu. As the temperature gets colder, the heat is turned on and windows are closed, and then, here comes the virus invasion.
Viruses remain in the air longer indoors because the air is less humid than outside, and winter months are colder, so we have a tendency to stay inside, resulting in closer contact with others. If someone is sick, then the chances of spreading the virus are likely.
Colds and the flu are called communicable diseases, meaning they are transmitted by air and share their love among the body of the population. There will never be a way to eradicate viruses unless the environment is sterilized and enclosed in a glass bubble.
Man has come a long way in controlling illness and has learned a lot from natural cures, plus has given some unique nature names to describe health issues. Chickenpox’s scientific name is called varicella zoster virus but who would ever remember such long terminology, so the shorter street name resulted because the blisters resembled chickpeas or others may say from chicken peck marks. There is a much longer professional version on how it got its name, but I am not going to bore you because it’s not nature related.
Oh, yes, the “Cat Scratch Fever” sounds like a trendy ‘70s song, but in all actuality, it is a true illness resulting from its namesake — the feline. Anyone can get this fever from an infected cat’s bite or scratch, but it’s not an overly active disease and is typically found in young children, more in males than females. If I were guessing, males have more of a tendency to play rougher, in turn, creating the cat’s defense mechanism.
Nature-caused diseases get a bad rap among the bird and swine population. The bird flu is among its fair feather friends and highly unlikely for humans to get or transmit this disease unless several things happen: be defecated upon, eat an infected bird or cleaning the cage of a sick domestic bird. Hollywood has a way of scaring up the bejeebers when it comes to birds, but never fear — our fair feather friends are still friendly nature.
Our pork belly friends have been beneficial in health science as they were used in creating a vaccine to combat certain strains of flu such as the “swine flu.” Rest assured, the “swine flu” is only among the pig species and rarely is passed on to humans, but there can be a slim chance of transmission if there is contact with an infected pig.
All the worm diseases — pin, ring and tape — are contagious but have nothing to do with earthworms. Pinworms and tapeworms are created by a parasite found in contaminated food and water, and the ringworm is a fungal infection found in soil or sport locker rooms. These three types of human illness can be contagious, but rest assured, they are not transmitted by the earthworm. So, go ahead and bait the fishing hook, just be careful not to use a rusty hook because that will “open a whole new can of worms.”
Nature is found in illness because of creation but exploring and breathing fresh air has a way in combating sickness. When the dreary weather breaks, it will be the opportunity to purify winter’s staleness by opening windows. However, until then, hit the Nature Park hiking trails — they are wide open.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
