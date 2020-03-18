Spring is only a few days away, and I know everyone, including animals, is ready for warmer weather. What spring means to the Joe Ford Nature Center and volunteers is the clean up of winter residue, but the biggest thing will be the first event of 2020 “All About Birds” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
This seems to be the favorite topic for many, and bird experts will be on hand for this informative event. “All About Birds” is family-friendly, and during the day, there will be bird watching, talks on proper feeding of the birds and recognizing bird sounds, and children can paint their own birdhouse.
These events could not be possible without good attendance and donations. There will be several opportunities to make a recommended donation. One will be at the registration table for the door prize and the other at the children’s birdhouse craft table. There will be entertainment by Lee Anne Stein and her Bluegrass group, and since this is a come-and-go event, the activities will be on a timed rotation allowing our volunteers to take a break.
I am going to give a small teaser on what to expect during the event. The Daviess County Audubon Society is a fantastic organization, and their wealth of knowledge on area birds is very beneficial. They will tag team with the Nature Center to present this event.
Most people do not realize that bird feeders are not a one size fits all. There are numerous types of feeders with each ideal for different species such as cardinals, blue jays, finches, hummingbirds, doves and woodpeckers. Birds are no different from humans. We like to eat our food from different containers, and they do too. Some like platform and hopper feeders, while others prefer a sock feeder. There also is a nectar feeding bird, so it is wise to know which feeder will attract the backyard birds. I know a lot of picky eaters and that includes birds, what one feed may appeal to the finch may not to the blue jay. For the enjoyment of watching and listening the backyard birds, this is great information for beginners to novice hobbyists.
While I am on the subject of listening, did you know that you can learn to recognize the sounds of birds? I am enjoying watching my 4-year-old granddaughter find an interest in birds, and this is the perfect age for parents and grandparents to educate the younger generation. Teaching and learning bird sounds benefit in knowing what birds are visiting your backyard as well as making a nature expedition enjoyable and educational for all members of the family.
We can’t leave out bluegrass, and most know it is Kentucky’s state grass, but others immediately think of music when they hear the word “bluegrass.” The music and grass both have European origins, with the root of modern bluegrass originating in Ireland, Scotland and England. Formed in the 1930s, the most well-known bluegrass group was “Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys,” named by Kentucky native Bill Monroe.
Bluegrass music has evolved, but the nature of the grass remains the same and as a nice complement to nature, Lee Ann Stein and her group will be bringing music to the park. This event is a fundraiser for the park, and we look forward to sharing this nice combination of music and birds sounds to the “All About Birds” event. We believe it will be “tweettacular.”
