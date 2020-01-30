Every winter I get a little ribbing from my family in Florida on how they play golf in the 75-degree temperature. Granted, golf could be played some winter days in Owensboro if it’s not rainy or so windy that a club could only be used as a crutch.
December and January’s latest talk has been how warm it has been, but records show it hasn’t been the warmest. Climatological data indicates that 1952 was the same or warmer than 2020 with temperatures 15 degrees above normal. In 1932, January’s temperatures averaged 13 degrees above normal, causing the Olympics in Lake Placid to be on the verge of cancellation due to the lack of snow.
This year has had no earth-shattering records in comparison to the F3 tornado that hit Owensboro on Jan. 3, 2000. I can remember that day as warmer than normal, windy and overcast with rain showers. When the tornado sirens blared at 4 p.m., I was ushering my children to safety. It took just seconds from the time of closing the front door of my house that the black wall to the southwest was upon us. The noise and roar were frightening, but I knew I had to protect my children. For a short period of time, I felt my breath being pulled away as the tornado came over the top of our house. The tornado lasted only a matter of seconds, but it felt like minutes and then a quiet still nothing.
Tornados can happen anytime but winter tornadoes can be particularly deadly, not because they’re stronger, but because they tend to move faster. The day after the January 2000 tornado, the weather turned to winter with snow flurries, and it felt strange walking through ruins on a cold day. The twisting column of air happens between Earth and the clouds, but on the ground, they last less than 10 minutes and from the time of warning to the actual occurrence is around 13 minutes. I remember from the time I heard the weather announcement I had 8 minutes to prepare for safety, which was not a lot of time but enough to have taken care of those I love.
Tornados are caused by supercell thunderstorms occurring when warm moisture nears the surface and comes in contact with the cold dry air above. The presence of an El Nino or La Nina episode also plays a role in the weather pattern, with each of these events occurring on an average of every two to seven years. El Niña, “The Little Boy,” effects are likely to develop over North America during the winter season creating drier-than-average conditions in the Ohio Valley. During the year of La Niña, “The Little Girl,” the sea surface is below surface temperatures and will cause winter to be warmer than normal in the Southeast.
Nature is powerful, unpredictable and has a way of humbling man. There is no science or technology that will control the force of nature, and man should learn to appreciate what can be harnessed and used. There is an exercise that could determine the weather by using the wind, clouds and your body. With your back to the wind, look up, and if the clouds are moving toward or away from you, the weather should stay the same. The weather is going to get worse if the clouds are moving left to right, but the weather should be better if moving right to left. This is not a scientific method only nature fun. For safety during a weather event use caution and be prepared to seek shelter.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
