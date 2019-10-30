This is the time of the year the sound of the leaf blower can be heard as it is moving piles of fallen leaves, but did you know that some nature debris is actually good?
Many of nature's creatures are less than a quarter of an inch in length and cannot be seen, but there is another network of life of which we are unaware. These are the creatures that depend on fall debris to complete their final stage of life.
Assortments of insects and arachnids also use dead plant stems, leaf piles and other summer debris as winter homes. Ladybugs and lacewings nest in the dry grasses. Pollinating bees prefer hollow plant stems. Some butterflies and moths spend chrysalis on the ground under debris during the winter, and baby spiders hide at the base of old stems. Helping these insects and spiders make it through the winter will later keep other destructive insects under control and help in pollinating plants. Not only is the debris a home for some creatures, but they are also a blanket for them against winter's chill and protection from predators. However, some cleanup is beneficial, especially if the cuttings are left in loose piles as some creatures will make these their homes.
Leaf litter can get out of control if there are numerous trees on the property. Leaving a few behind is beneficial to chipmunks and other animals that use leaves to build their nests. Other creatures such as salamanders, frogs, toads, box turtles and invertebrates also rely upon leaf litter. So, allowing a little leaf litter not only helps animals but also is part of maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Leaving leaf debris is not the only benefit, but take care when cutting flower stalks or perennials, and leave any seed heads for birds to feed on throughout the fall and winter.
Other reasons to reduce cleaning up yard debris - less taken to the landfill and dumped, and if leaves are allowed to decompose, nutrients will be added to the soil. Composting yard debris is another way of creating nutrients that can be applied to the garden and flower bed, plus the compost allows water retention.
The Joe Ford Nature Park has a lot of leaves. During the fall season, we will blow leaves to the front, and people will come and collect leaves to be used in their gardens. The park is still eco-friendly because the area of leaf removal is small in comparison to the 14 acres, plus we are sharing with others for their compost pile and reducing the use of fertilizers. There is a caveat to leaving yard debris - less work, which means more free time. If you really want to rake leaves, the Joe Ford Nature Center could always use extra hands in doing outside cleanup.
The Joe Ford Nature Center had the last program event Oct. 18 but that doesn't mean we couldn't do more. The home school network brought 19 children out to learn about nature survival. The day was beautiful and even more so watching children grasp the idea of how to protect themselves if they became lost in the forest. The misconception about the Joe Ford Nature Center is there are only trails, but what most don't realize is inside the building there is a small museum, animals, a gift shop and programs on nature offered to the public, organizations and schools.
That free time saved from not raking leaves could become enjoying the nature and facility at the Joe Ford Nature Center.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com.
