Over the years, Owensboro has changed and during a course of time, some of its history and events have been forgotten. Joe Ford set out to preserve those memories, and within the center, there is a small section that has some Owensboro memorabilia.
Recently, a conversation arose about the Lincoln and Towne Square malls that were built in the early and late 70s, and were the hubbub of shopping. Today, little to none of the shopping icons exist. What has been even more long forgotten is the nature that existed before those concrete mausoleums were erected.
The History of Owensboro says Frederica Street "as a buffalo trail or trace began where buffalo gathered at a salt lick near Panther Creek and went north to the Ohio River, now downtown Owensboro. The University of Kentucky Department of Geography stated the buffalo trails were some of the first roads through the wilderness of Kentucky that led to settling. In the early 1780s, Bill Smothers (Smeathers), who traveled the buffalo trail that extended from Fort Hartford (Hartford) to Yellow Banks, was one of the first to settle in Owensboro."
Long before progress began, the land along Frederica Street and New Hartford road was wilderness but Owensboro, as any river town would, began to grow and flourish. The once wilderness where the buffalo grazed and traveled, as well as other animals such as turkeys, geese, ducks or other varieties of wild game, slowly ceased to exist. The rolling, hills, valleys, creeks and streams gave way to pavement and shopping malls. The once pleasant sound of bird calls, lone coyote cries and the bellowing of the buffalo slowly disappeared as the noise of engines and electrical equipment began to mold the land.
The malls had a heyday for about 35 years and the buildings have been transformed into other uses. However, I wonder if they no longer existed if the nature that lays dormant would return because of secondary succession. Secondary succession of the ecosystem means to revive from what has been destroyed and refers to the pre-existing plant life that was stopped from a natural or man-made event and will return quickly once the sun and moisture return because the soil, nutrients and seed still exist.
The forest after a fire is a prime example of how it is renewed because of the seed and roots remaining in the ground. The nature of fire revives the forest by removing old decaying matter and overgrowth with the end result of a healthier forest ecosystem. Farming after harvest has secondary succession because there is a portion of plants and seeds that remain and if left undisturbed, that same crop can regenerate the next year. Lastly, volcanic matter in comparison to concrete is a hard mass that covers the earth's soil, but because the roots and soil remain, the land will renew in over a course of years. Amazingly, seeds will germinate when the environment is favorable for survival.
This renewal is evident within our own city of green space flourishing on the former grounds of the hospital on West Parrish Avenue and buildings that stood in and around the Executive Inn. Nature is resilient and can recover if given the proper nutrients. However, those once concrete buildings are a thing of the past, found now in written history, whereas a majestic oak tree has left its dormant seed in the ground and could grow once it is uncovered. Man is destroying the world in the name of progress, but nature has the last word, and it's not done until the Creator says it is.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.