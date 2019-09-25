It is hard to understand how nature takes care of itself, and it can be difficult to watch a creature struggle to survive, even if it means death. Sometimes it is best to step away and allow nature to take its course.
There are times individuals will call the center about an injured bird or animal, and in most cases, we can refer them to the Nurture to Nature group. Baby bird questions are the most frequently asked, such as one question asked about a baby robin that was being rehabilitated by a bird watcher. The bird had been nursed by hand-feeding until it was healthy and then it was returned to the wild, however, after a period of time, the bird returned and the individual resumed feeding it by hand. Through the conversation, it appeared the bird wanted this friendship of feeding. However, it is not wise to hand-feed wild birds or animals because once the animal is fed by hand, it becomes unafraid and loses its instinct to forage. The recommendation was to ignore the bird and it will eventually leave and live as nature intended.
The same goes for box turtles crossing the road. The box turtle is a slow traveler and over an average life span of 50 years, the box turtle will only travel a mile from the location of their birth. Moving the box turtle to an unfamiliar surrounding will create stress causing the turtle to wander aimlessly and try to find its original home. Releasing a turtle in an area from where it was originally born can cause premature death and keeping some turtles in captivity reduces their life span from the expected 50 years to 30.
If compelled to rescue the slow crossing turtle away from busy traffic, then only move the turtle in the direction it is traveling. Do not move box turtles to another location. Remember, the turtle is on a homing path and will cross back at a time when there isn't anyone to rescue it.
Another way man has tried to rescue nature is through the use of pesticides, which have reduced some native plants. One, in particular, is the milkweed plant. This plant provides a food source for an assortment of nature considered as pests, including aphids, milkweed beetles, various flies and wasps. These insects are not wanted in gardens so pesticides will be used but, in turn, they kill monarch butterfly eggs and caterpillars.
What if it's not pesticides, but the monarch caterpillar has depleted its own food source? While molting (shedding their skin), the caterpillar has a ferocious appetite. During this stage, molting will occur five times before going into the chrysalis. The caterpillar may deplete the milkweed food source during molting but never fear. Caterpillars are resourceful and will eat pumpkin, cucumbers, butternut squash and watermelon slices. However, if another food source is not available, the bigger caterpillars still may go into a chrysalis. Research has shown that less than 10% of the eggs that are laid will survive, even if there is a plentiful food source.
The other concern is predators and parasites, but there wasn't an indication to move the monarch caterpillars to another location if the milkweed plant is eaten to depletion. Unless the environment is free of pesticides and predators, moving caterpillars may do more harm than good. So, it is best to leave nature alone and allow it to survive as it has been known to do since its time of creation.
It is a wonderful man has a heart for nature, but Mother Nature knows what is best.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
