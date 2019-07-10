Nature is good medicine. Research shows that spending 20 minutes in nature will boost happiness and lower stress, and fresh air is better than what a pill can offer.
By making minor adjustments, it is easy to get 20 minutes in your daily routine and get a little outdoors into the schedule. Whether it is a few minutes at breakfast, lunch or dinner, going outside to drink the morning cup of Joe or eating lunch, this is a simple practice that will not interfere with a time crunch schedule and also includes a little nature and sunshine.
It's great to see the Owensboro community incorporating outside dining along with music, as well as its outdoor concerts and festivals. So, so whether it's toe-tapping or dancing to a favorite song, calories are being burned as well as clearing the cobwebs of clutter that daily infest the mind.
Not everyone has a green thumb but planting a garden is another health benefit from nature. The simple herb garden will not only get your hands in the dirt, but it will also grow herbs that can be used in meal planning. Small or large gardens will give a person a sense of worth, and if you have a bumper crop, then the art of sharing your vegetables with friends and neighbors will create community.
Living things die if not taken care of properly, so include children on how to take care of living plants. This will teach them a routine and forgetting to water a plant will help them understand and respect the cycle of life.
Research also shows children that spend time playing outside are less likely to develop mental health issues. The Joe Ford Nature Camp is getting children outside, exploring and discovering nature. Each week, different programs are implemented to introduce children to the importance and care of nature. Many parents or grandparents are saying how much their children look forward to Wednesday camp and also they see improved changes in their social behavior. Nature Camp is hands-on with many different animals and plants. Watching children gently handle a snake or turtle shows they are learning kindness and respect for nature.
Other outside activities with children can include bike riding, hiking, fishing or outdoor games.
Not only is it good for children to exercise, but adults will also benefit. Adults and children can benefit from a "green environment." Being around grass, trees and flowers will create a happier and less anxious self, and it also encourages exercise that will develop to having a more focused lifestyle. Natural environments are effortless and tend to instill feelings of pleasure and restfulness rather than some more involved activities that can create fatigue.
Nature is offered to everyone no matter the walk of life. Creation surrounds the entire earth whether it be in Owensboro or on another continent. The moon and stars cover the planet and can be seen by all mankind. This is a reminder that speaks to man on how the earth should be cared for as well as the lives that abide within.
While you take a respite from the hustle and bustle, whether it's sitting by a rushing creek, listening to the birds' chirp or walking through the woods, remember the Creator loves you because nature was designed to make you happy.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
