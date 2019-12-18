This is the time of year that nature takes a back seat to everyday life, fewer activities are outside and most people are rushing to leave the winter temperatures for the warmer indoors.
As Christmas is celebrated in our fast-paced society, please try to remember there was a time when Christmas and nature were celebrated together.
Some 2,000 years ago the baby Jesus was born in humble means, but the idea of celebrating Christmas in America was not adopted until the 1800s. The first American Christmas had some of the same customs as the 21st-century tradition of parties, gift-giving, decorating trees and greeting cards, however, the style was far less elaborate than what is celebrated today. Just as Jesus came into the world as a humble child, the first Christmases in America were symbols of meaningfulness and thanks to early Christmas celebrations, including church activities, community caroling and family times of food and fun.
The early settlers used nature to decorate their homes for Christmas and used the prettiest natural items such as evergreens, pinecones, holly branches, nuts and berries. If having a Christmas tree was possible, it was likely decorated with ribbon, strung popcorn, berries and homemade things.
Christmas gifts were fashioned from natural items, and a little girl may have received a corn husk doll or sachets. Gifts given to boys would have been carved wooden toys. It did take time to make these kinds of gifts.
At the Joe Ford Nature Center, we have several examples of the dolls, so we tried our hand at making them and decided it was better to enjoy the ones that are on exhibit.
Early Christmases weren't afterthoughts. Holiday activities were planned months in advance, and each gift was specially made for the person who would be the receiver.
Christmas in my family would bring memories from my father reminding us how fortunate he felt to receive small candies, fruit and the needed socks and underclothes. I can just imagine how nature became a Christmas present from the carving of an unusually shaped branch, a sculpture chiseled out of a pretty rock, and berries used as dye on cloth for making a dress.
When the Joe Ford Nature Center has Nature Camp, the one idea is to use natural items in children's crafts. During this past summer's Nature Camp, the children made animal shapes from seashells and for summer 2020, one of the events will be Christmas in July. The children will learn how people in the early 1800s used nature to make toys and household items, and they will also learn about holiday traditions.
One holiday tradition involved a parasitic plant called the mistletoe. This holiday favorite allowed a man to kiss any woman standing underneath the mistletoe, and it would have been considered bad luck if the woman rejected the kiss. After each kiss, a mistletoe berry would be plucked from the branch and the kissing stopped once all the berries were gone.
The beauty of Christmas has been lost in the frenzy of shopping and parties, and some have forgotten that nature gifts were brought to Christ 2,000 years ago but Christ's gifts to man are peace, comfort, love, forgiveness and joy. The Charles Dickens's character Ebenezer Scrooge may have been the wise man of the Victorian era who found money and gold can't buy happiness, with the moral of the story helping to frame the tradition of Christmas festivities of family, charity, goodwill, peace and happiness.
The Nature Center wishes all a thankful and joyful Christmas.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.