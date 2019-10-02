There are a lot of interesting creatures that roam the earth and for protection from predators, some have very unique designs.
How often do you see or recognize a click bug? They are awesome looking nocturnal creatures attracted to light with different colors and two very large round marks on their backs that mimic the eyes of a larger animal. The namesake "click bug" derives from the sound that is made when it falls on its back and flexes to fly up in the air. The same clicking sound is used to scare off predators, but the click beetle is also good at playing dead for hours so they will not be eaten by birds or other predators.
This beetle is found all over the world in warm climates with lots of vegetation and will hibernate in the ground during the winter but will stay in the larval stage for four years as a wireworm before it turns into the adult beetle.
The click bug is not the only creature that has circles that mimic eyes. The polyphemus moth. has large purplish eyespots on its two hind wings hence deriving its name from a Greek mythical Cyclops called Polyphemus. These eyespots are part of the anatomy of the moth used as a defense mechanism against predators. The eyespots will confuse or distract predators away from the moth because it appears as a much larger creature with the hind wing pattern resembling the head of the great horned owl.
The defense patterns of other insects will be color and lines such as the yellow and black stripes that are seen on many stinging species. However, this striped pattern can be found on a harmless insect that is trying to look dangerous in order to protect themselves.
The bumblebee moth will mimic the bumblebee but don't confuse it with the hummingbird moth, which has a greenish body and reddish wings that mimic a hummingbird. These insects can hover and fly like hummingbirds and will be seen flying during the day and drinking nectar and because their wing patches are transparent and lack scales, they come from the family of clearwing moths.
The katydid is another insect that is a master of disguise with their body resembling a green leaf with a vein-like pattern. Katydids are related to the bush cricket, with a vivid green coloring that blends very well with the natural environment aiding in a protection mechanism of being very still and looking like a leaf, but if threatened or disturbed they will quickly fly away.
Last but not least is the viceroy, Kentucky's state butterfly. The viceroy is not related to the monarch but instead, is a copycat that has similar markings with the one defining difference being the viceroy's wing pattern, which exhibits a black horizontal line. The monarch's colorful black and orange pattern is a warning sign for birds because it is recognized as distasteful due to the monarchs caterpillar main food source is the toxic milkweed plant. No wonder the viceroy and other butterflies have evolved to look more like the monarch, whereas most are not poisonous but it is thought the viceroy may be far more poisonous than the monarch.
The Joe Ford Nature Center ended the summer with Family Jamboree, the fun-filled day was made possible with wonderful music played by the Community Band, a great group of volunteers and the many visitors who came. Joe Ford Nature Center can't "disguise" the fact that the goal is to get others to commune and enjoy nature.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
