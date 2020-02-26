Taking a hike or trip to the beach or mountains seems to warrant some type of nature memento. Collecting seashells along the water is a favorite pastime but what you could be doing is removing some ocean life’s home. Shells will lay along the beach until picked up, washed back by the waves, or a hermit crab decides to call it home. It may seem there is an endless amount of shells, but each year there are also thousands of beachgoers scanning the shores for a vacation souvenir.
This is no different from hikers and mountain explorers thinking that a mountain laurel bush will look good in their backyard, but removing plant population over time can damage and limit new growth, in turn, jeopardizing the ecosystem. The argument could be that a plant may not be so rare, which could be true, but if it is rare to the region, it would not be a good idea to remove the plant. There is a limited chance that a plant will survive, or if it survives, it may not be hearty in a different soil environment.
There are times when plants can be removed and studied by a botanist. Information collected from studying the health of plants also can determine the health of the area’s soil and air, however, some botanists do not remove a plant unless there are at least 100 individual plants within one-quarter mile of the collection area.
Animal life is no exception. Collecting butterflies and bugs for a school project or hobby will reduce the population. Butterflies have a one- to two-week life span over the course of a year, and during this time, they must lay eggs for the next cycle, so every butterfly that is removed could wipe out an entire population. Placing butterflies and bugs behind sealed glass is fine, but collect them after they have died.
There also are legal issues when wildlife is removed from its habitat, and scientists know to get permission and permits before entering a property. Responsible collectors know what they will do with specimens and how they will be maintained.
The Joe Ford Nature Center has wildflowers along the trails, and it is disappointing to notice when such flowers have been plucked and left laying on the ground. These flowers wilt as soon as they are picked and cannot be enjoyed by others as well as the pollinators that depend on them as their food source. Once the habitat for the pollinators are destroyed, they too will die. So, please be considerate when there are wildflowers on trails.
Children are wandering outside less and less and because of the parental fear of danger, so children often play inside away from nature. Another issue is urbanization and the loss of green space, which tends to keep children and adults inside, and with this is the forgotten importance of nature and its effects on mental, physical and social aspects. Children are naturally drawn to butterflies, wildflowers and animals, but without supervision, they could harm wildlife. The goal of Joe Ford Nature Center is to teach children how to appreciate and respect nature.
It may still be winter, but the center is formulating Summer Nature Camp classes. The classes are designed for children ages 7-13 however, some adults may enjoy these classes and other times can be offered if there is enough interest. Information on camp topics can be found under the Events and Programs tab on our webpage at www.joefordnaturecenter.com. Let us know if you are interested in an Adult Nature Camp, call 270-302-2755 or email {span}jfncdirector2017@gmail.com.{/span}
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or by email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC, take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
