All types of nature are dying. It is inevitable - there are rotting and smelly masses of nature left laying around.
At some point in our lives, while driving down the highway, we have experienced that putrid smell or have seen scavengers picking at roadkill or circling the skies. This process is called decomposition, and it is good for the ecosystem because, without it, the world would be engulfed with dying plants and animals. Through decomposition, nature's nutrients are returning back to the ground, allowing fertilization of the soil and creating new life from old.
During Nature Camp's "Bug Out," campers were introduced to a detritivore - "feeder on dead or decaying organic matter." There is a particular bug called the darkling beetle that has a life cycle as a mealworm. Both are scavengers that eat grain and decaying material of decomposing animals and dead plants. Frank Miller and Son's Sporting Good assisted the center in a scientific project by supplying a small batch of beetles and larvae (mealworm), so campers could witness beetle eggs metamorphose into mealworms.
Within a short period of time, the project became a production of mealworms with the female darkling beetle laying hundreds of tiny white eggs. Once the mealworms emerged, they ate and grew until two to three weeks later when they entered the pupa stage. During the pupa stage, a white adult darkling beetle emerged, changing into a brown and then almost a black color. Adult beetles lay eggs and live for a few months, then the cycle repeats and continues for one year until the new emerged beetle again lays eggs.
Once the transformation process started, I called Miller and Son asking what they eat. Chris replied, "Any decaying fruits/vegetables, cornmeal or wheat bran," which gives mealworm its common name. In nature, mealworms are eaten by many animals, including turtles, spiders and lizards.
The detritivore community not only includes beetles but also flies and maggots, fungi, slugs and snails, millipedes and earthworms. These little guys are the recyclers of the forest. Over a period of months and even years, they will convert dead plants and animals into usable material, either for the nourishment of the soil for plants, themselves or other organisms.
Fungi, the primary decomposer of dead plants and tree bark, disintegrates within a few day or weeks. Outside of the forest, fungi have many useful purposes such as the culinary realm and medicinal treatment. While in chemical industries, some fungi are processed as an insect biocontrol agent.
One of the most noted scavengers that help clean up dead animals is the vulture. Vultures adapt to many situations and have excellent eyesight and a strong sense of smell, helping them locate dead carcasses as they fly above. Most vultures are bald, so bacteria from the dead they feed on will not transmit to their feathers and cause illness or death.
Many ecologists state there are five stages in the decomposition process with other animals species contributing to the process. Flies and blow-flies lay their eggs in the openings of a dead carcass, then the predators of wasp, ants and beetles feed on the fly larvae. After the flesh has been decomposed by the larger scavengers, the remains of cartilage and skin are taken over by the flies, beetles and parasites. The bone and hair are the final remains, but it may take several years for the decomposition to be complete. During this time, mice and voles will gnaw on the bone for the calcium.
The Joe Ford Nature Center loves teaching these amazing nature facts. If any group or organization would like to have an event at the center, contact us through the web page or Facebook. The season will be ending with the Family Jamboree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at JFNC. Joe Ford's legacy lives on through the activities and educational events that happen at the center and hopes everyone can be a part of this nature fun.
Nature Notes runs each Wednesday in Community. Deborah Branch can be reached by phone at 270-344-0596 or my email at jfncdirector2017@gmail.com. To get to JFNC take Second Street (U.S. 60 West) to GRADD Way.
